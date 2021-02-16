#VACCINEWATCHPH
P1.3 million worth of shabu seized from couple, cohort in Maguindanao
The suspects are now clamped down in a detention facility of the PDEA-BARMM in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com/John Unson

John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 4:20pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — State agents seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a couple and an accomplice in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat town at noontime Tuesday.

Junmark Donato and spouse Jomelyn, and companion named Mohammad Palakasi are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Act of 2002.

The suspects voluntarily yielded when agents of PDEA-BARMM and members of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police frisked them after selling P1.3 million worth of shabu to a non-uniformed anti-narcotics operative in a sting Tuesday in Mintex area in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

The suspects told reporters they are residents of Talayan town in the second district of Maguindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said he is thankful to the chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat police, Major Romel Dela Vega, and subordinates for providing manpower support to the drug sting that resulted in the arrest of the three drug traffickers.

Azurin said the suspects were entrapped with the help of vigilant tipsters, among them barangay officials, privy to their drug dealing activities.

