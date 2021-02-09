#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Pasay City mayor says she tested positive for COVID-19
Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano distributes milk drinks at the Pasay City Jail on January 8, 2021.
Release/Office of Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano

Pasay City mayor says she tested positive for COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Calixto-Rubiano said in a Facebook post that she had herself tested for the infectious respiratory disease after she experienced some of its symptoms. 

ISANG MAHALAGANG MENSAHE MULA KAY MAYOR EMI CALIXTO RUBIANO Sa mga minamahal kong Pasayen?o na tapat kong...

Posted by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Monday, February 8, 2021

She added that she is now in isolation and that the city’s contact tracing teams are now working to trace her close contacts.

“We can see that COVID-19 chooses no one,” Calixto-Rubiano said in Filipino. “We need the help of vaccination and prayers to the Lord so we can finally overcome this illness.”

It is unclear when she began feeling symptoms and when she had herself tested for COVID-19.

She had attended several events in the past two weeks, including the quincentennial celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines at the Manila Cathedral and the visit of the government’s coronavirus task forces to Pasay.

Pasay City has so far tallied 7,137 COVID-19 cases, including 184 deaths and 6,873 recoveries. — Xave Gregorio

EMI CALIXTO-RUBIANO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Floirendo granted provisional liberty
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
After upholding his conviction for graft, the Sandiganbayan allowed former Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. to continue enjoying his provisional liberty pending the resolution of his appeal filed before...
Nation
fbfb
Health protocols must continue after vaccination &ndash; mayors
Health protocols must continue after vaccination – mayors
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Residents should continue complying with the minimum health protocols even after getting the COVID-19 vaccines, Metro Manila...
Nation
fbfb
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
By Edith Regalado | 6 days ago
She is still not saying if she will run for president in 2022, but the daughter of President Duterte, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 25 days ago
Two suspected robbers who were released from jail yesterday were shot dead by four motorcycle-riding assailants in Sta. Cruz,...
Nation
fbfb
39 party-list groups face cancellation of registration
39 party-list groups face cancellation of registration
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
At least 39 party-list organizations may no longer be allowed to participate in the May 2022 general elections, the Commission...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
259 Manila barangays COVID-19 free
259 Manila barangays COVID-19 free
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday recognized 259 barangays for being COVID-free in the past four months.
Nation
fbfb
Overseas voters urged: Join internet voting test run
Overseas voters urged: Join internet voting test run
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday asked overseas voters to participate in the test run of internet voting solutions that...
Nation
fbfb
Cop dies of COVID-19; 50 others infected
Cop dies of COVID-19; 50 others infected
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Another police officer has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing to 30 the total number of deaths in the Philippine National P...
Nation
fbfb
Defer 3-strike policy vs RFID users, TRB urged
Defer 3-strike policy vs RFID users, TRB urged
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board should defer the three-strike policy against motorists using RFID or radio frequency identification...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City targets herd immunity vs COVID-19 in six months
By Neil Jayson Servallos | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Quezon City is targeting to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 in six to eight months once the local government starts the vaccination program, Mayor Joy Belmonte said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with