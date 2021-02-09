Pasay City mayor says she tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Calixto-Rubiano said in a Facebook post that she had herself tested for the infectious respiratory disease after she experienced some of its symptoms.

ISANG MAHALAGANG MENSAHE MULA KAY MAYOR EMI CALIXTO RUBIANO Sa mga minamahal kong Pasayen?o na tapat kong... Posted by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Monday, February 8, 2021

She added that she is now in isolation and that the city’s contact tracing teams are now working to trace her close contacts.

“We can see that COVID-19 chooses no one,” Calixto-Rubiano said in Filipino. “We need the help of vaccination and prayers to the Lord so we can finally overcome this illness.”

It is unclear when she began feeling symptoms and when she had herself tested for COVID-19.

She had attended several events in the past two weeks, including the quincentennial celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines at the Manila Cathedral and the visit of the government’s coronavirus task forces to Pasay.

Pasay City has so far tallied 7,137 COVID-19 cases, including 184 deaths and 6,873 recoveries. — Xave Gregorio