#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Navotas would block implementation of child seat law, mayor says
A man is seen installing a child car seat with a law requiring it taking effect beginning February 2, 2021, which is facing calls to defer its implementation
The STAR/Russell Palma

Navotas would block implementation of child seat law, mayor says

(Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas City's local government would block the implementation of the child car seat law in the locality, Mayor Toby Tiangco said Thursday. 

To recall, the implementation of Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act, which required that children aged 12 and below must be secured in car seats while in private cars, began on Tuesday.

Asked in an interview aired over ANC's "Headstart" if the local chief executive would want to implement the law seriously in Navotas, Tiagnco said: "No way...we won't have anyone arrested for that."

"Even without a car seat, a 4-foot-11 [child] just doesn't fit in our cars. What car seat would a 4-foot-11 child fit in?" the mayor said, adding that in the United States, the rule is only for seven-year-olds at max. 

This comes after Land Transportation Office Metro Manila chief Clarence Guinto drew flak on social media for suggesting that families with bigger or taller children should just get bigger cars. He later apologized for the remark, saying he meant it in jest.

READ: No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat — DOTr

Earlier, both the Department of Transportation and Land Transportation Office said they were of the belief that the full implementation of the child car seat law should first be deferred.

A number of senators have since filed a resolution urging transport officials to postpone the implementation of the law.

The LTO earlier said that violators will have no fines for now and will initially be warned and given information materials about the law. According to the office, issuances of fines and imposition of driver’s license demerit points may be done in three to six months.

"It's the same thing as the face shields [required] from before for bikers or motorists. They said even tricycle drivers or pedicab drivers would have to wear face shields," Tiangco said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"We're not going to implement that because it might [put them at bigger risk] of accidents. That's more dangerous," he also said.

RELATED: No time for Charter change amid COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Manila mayors say

— Franco Luna

CHILD SEATS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NAVOTAS CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cop in Atimonan rubout promoted
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A police official implicated in the 2013 killing of 13 men in an alleged rubout in Atinoman, Quezon was promoted last week.
Nation
fbfb
Ice plant must shoulder victims' hospitalization over ammonia leak &mdash; Navotas mayor
Ice plant must shoulder victims' hospitalization over ammonia leak — Navotas mayor
6 hours ago
The ammonia leak at the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage left one worker dead and dozens hospitalized.
Nation
fbfb
PCSO to launch new lottery game
PCSO to launch new lottery game
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is launching a new online lottery game to increase revenue to fund the government’s...
Nation
fbfb
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
She is still not saying if she will run for president in 2022, but the daughter of President Duterte, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Nation
fbfb
1 dead, scores hospitalized from ammonia leak in Navotas
1 dead, scores hospitalized from ammonia leak in Navotas
23 hours ago
(Updated) A confirmed ammonia leak in an ice plant in Navotas City has left one dead and dozens hospitalized so far, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Back-to-back quakes hit Zambales, Batanes
Back-to-back quakes hit Zambales, Batanes
30 minutes ago
Back-to-back quakes above magnitude 5 hit waters off Zambales and Batanes on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
BARMM allocates P274 million for labor sector
BARMM allocates P274 million for labor sector
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
The Bangsamoro government has allocated P274 million for the 2021 operation of its labor ministry, P81 million higher than...
Nation
fbfb
NBI to wrap up Dacera case probe
NBI to wrap up Dacera case probe
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is not rushing its probe on the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, Justice...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina targets 10,000 daily vaccinations
Marikina targets 10,000 daily vaccinations
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Marikina’s mega vaccination center will be able to inoculate 10,000 residents against the coronavirus daily, Mayor Marcelino...
Nation
fbfb
House OKs bill lowering height requirement for cops
House OKs bill lowering height requirement for cops
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives has passed a measure seeking to lower the minimum height requirement for police officers.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with