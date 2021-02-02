DA, DAR to form validation team for CARP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Department of Agriculture (DA) have agreed to form a joint validation team to ensure that the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) covers only idle government-owned agricultural lands.

DAR Secretary John Castriciones and DA Secretary William Dar reached the agreement in a meeting on Jan. 28, wherein they decided to work hand-in-hand in pursuit of the country’s food security program.

The formation of the joint validation team came after Castriciones suggested that all government-owned lands be verified and validated first to determine whether or not these should be placed under CARP.

Castriciones and Dar agreed that the formation of a validation team would ensure that no government-owned farmlands that are being used in pursuit of the country’s food security program should be compromised.