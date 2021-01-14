Philippine eagle rescued in Sarangani

SARANGANI, Philippines — Villagers turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation a raptor with bullet wounds found in a tropical rainforest in Maitum town.

Experts from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12 confirmed Thursday that the raptor is a rare Philippine Eagle, whose scientific name is Pithecophaga Jeffery.

In separate statements, the Maitum local government and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in nearby Kiamba town in Sarangani said the eagle was found by a highland tribesman named Mang Ganang trapped in a thick web of rattan vines dangling from a huge tree.

The rescued raptor has two gunshot wounds, according to Maitum Mayor Alexander Bryan Reganit.

The DENR-12’s Sarangani provincial office announced Thursday that the injured raptor had been turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City.

The Maitum municipal police and personnel of CENRO-Kiamba are now investigating on who could have shot the raptor twice for immediate prosecution.