MANILA, Philippines — Saying the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is swamped with investigative work, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday he is leaving it up to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to look into the killing of Libungan Mayor Christopher Cuan and his driver Edwin Ihao.

“We’ll wait for more facts to unfold. The NBI is getting a bit overloaded,” Guevarra said. “We’ll let the PNP take the lead for now.”

He said a special task force headed by the Department of Justice might step in if there are indications that Cuan’s death falls within its jurisdiction.

The task force, of which the NBI is also a member, is an inter-agency committee tasked to probe extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other grave violations to the rights to life, liberty and security of persons.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco asked the police and military in the province to cooperate in identifying Cuan’s assailants.

Cuan, who was included in the narco list of President Duterte, was inspecting a cockpit that was under construction in Barangay Cabaruyan when he was shot.