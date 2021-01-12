#VACCINEWATCHPH
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - January 12, 2021 - 12:00am

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — The mayor of Libungan town in this province, who was included in the narco list of President Duterte, and his driver were shot dead by unidentified assailants yesterday morning.

Mayor Christopher Cuan and Edwin Ihao died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cuan was inspecting a cockpit that was under construction in Barangay Cabaruyan when four men in a sport utility vehicle arrived.

The men opened fire at the victims using high-powered guns, according to Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director.

In 2016, Cuan was included on Duterte’s narco list. Cuan denied the allegation and was later removed from the list.

The mayor survived an attempt on his life in 2019, when an armed man stormed the municipal hall and shot him but missed, hitting instead a utility worker.

Meanwhile, in Negros Oriental, a municipal councilor was killed by motorcycle-riding men in Sta. Catalina town on Sunday.

Rude Anthony Melodia, 29, was cleaning his vehicle in front of his house in Barangay Poblacion when three men on a motorcycle pulled up.

A report said one of the men approached Melodia and shot him several times.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at the Bayawan District Hospital.

Melodia was a son of former town mayor Ruben Melodia.

In Laguna, a drug suspect and his three companions were shot dead in Biñan shortly before midnight on Sunday.

James Anthony AlonAlon, 40, said to be the leader of the AlonAlon drug ring; Jason Mangahis, 43, and Carlo and Custer, both surnamed Tanael, were declared dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Biñan in Barangay Canlalay, according to Col. Giovanni Martinez, Biñan police chief.

The fatalities were in a vehicle shop in Barangay San Vicente when eight men barged in and shot them several times at around 11:45 p.m.

Probers are eyeing drugs as the motive for the killing.

Martinez said aside from drugs, the group was also involved in other criminal activities.

AlonAlon was arrested in 2018 on drug charges, but the case was dismissed by the court and recommended for further investigation. – Gilbert Bayoran, Ed Amoroso

