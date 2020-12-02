DILG to LGUs: Distribute relief goods in 2 days

MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives must distribute relief goods two days after their areas are hit by calamities, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Ensure that the distribution of food packs in their respective areas of responsibility will be administered immediately but not later than two days from the onset of the disaster,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a memorandum dated Nov. 27.

He stressed the need for relief aid to be distributed immediately given the necessity to deliver services to the people during disasters.

Año said local government units (LGUs) are also mandated to give food packs to their component barangays.

In the event that barangays are not provided with food from their LGUs, barangay officials shall coordinate with concerned field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for assistance.

Local officials who fail to comply with their directive will be investigated and sanctioned.

“The results of said investigations shall serve as basis in determining the appropriate course of action the department shall take against any erring local government official and/or employee,” he said.