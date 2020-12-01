Contact tracing app required in airports

MANILA, Philippines — Departing and arriving passengers as well as airport personnel are required to download the Traze Contact Tracing app in their mobile phones to automate the process of contact tracing, the Department of Transportation said yesterday.

The automation will replace the manual process of filling out contact tracing forms by the passengers and airport personnel.

Passengers who will arrive at or depart from any international or domestic airport in the country need to download the app on their phones or go to the Malasakit Help desk for assistance in securing a QR code.

The app neither uses bluetooth nor tracks one’s location through the GPS or global positioning system.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has conducted swab tests on 500,000 returning overseas Filipinos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The PCG started the swab test operations at the NAIA on April 23.