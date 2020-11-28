#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
'School of Living Tradition' to be built in Basilan
The Lumah Yakan project in Barangay Sumagdang in Isabela City, Basilan was launched November 25.
Philstar.com/John Unson
'School of Living Tradition' to be built in Basilan
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 4:28pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government is now constructing a “Lumah Yakan” in Basilan, a showcase of local cultures and traditions the local communities want memorialized through such a learning facility.

Lumah means house in the Yakan language.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Saturday the Lumah Yakan shall also be called “School of Living Tradition,” where residents in the island province and visitors can learn from the ways of life of ethnic Yakans.

The Lumah Yakan project is to be bankrolled with funds released to the Basilan provincial government by the Bangsamoro local government ministry as incentive for its having won in 2019 a Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the office of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

The grant of SGLG to deserving municipal, city and provincial governments is a yearly activity of the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

It is premised on the performance, sound fiscal management and involvement of local governments in activities meant to provide social, economic and political empowerment of constituent-communities.

The Lumah Yakan project in Barangay Sumagdang in Isabela City was launched November 25 by Salliman, Vice Gov. Yusop Alano and Ra-Diyah Akmad, acting provincial director of the Ministry of the Interior and the Local Government Ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We are thankful to the BARMM local government ministry for this and for its continuing support to all our programs focused on enhancing governance in this part of the Bangsamoro region,” Salliman said.

Salliman said the Lumah Yakan shall be a hub for traditional weaving of the colorful Yakan Tennun fabric, which has good market potentials in Metro Manila and abroad.

The now second-termer Salliman and senior provincial officials also facilitated the inauguration this week of three classroom buildings in Lamitan City in Basilan.

The school buildings, built by the provincial government, are located in Barangays Sta. Clara, Cabobo and Calugusan, all in Lamitan City.

TRADITION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palawan lawyer’s slay: Alleged brains surrenders
By Ed Amoroso | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The alleged mastermind in the killing of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit in Narra, Palawan last week surrendered yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Taxi hits EDSA busway barriers
By Ghio Ong | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A taxi crashed into barriers along the EDSA Busway in Caloocan City yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
Soldier dies in air mishap
By Roel Pareño | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A military helicopter carrying wounded soldiers crash-landed in Madalum, Lanao del Sur on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
'School of Living Tradition' to be built in Basilan
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The provincial government is now constructing a “Lumah Yakan” in Basilan, a showcase of local cultures and traditions...
Nation
fbfb
NPA rebel held in drug bust
By Roel Pareño | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A New People’s Army rebel is one of the two ”high-value” drug suspects arrested in anti-narcotics operations in Zamboanga peninsula on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Quezon City opens shelter for abuse survivors
By Janvic Mateo | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government yesterday opened a shelter for survivors of gender-based violence, particularly women, children and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Nation
fbfb
Pagasa: Review dam water release protocols
By Romina Cabrera | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
All protocols were followed in the release of water from Magat Dam at the height of Typhoon Ulysses, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-university executive gets 6 yrs for fund misuse
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A former official of the Sultan Kudarat State University may spend up to six years in prison for misuse of funds intended for a training program.
Nation
fbfb
Cop dead in accidental shooting
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A member of the intelligence unit of the Sagay City police in Negros Occidental died when his gun accidentally went off in Barangay Zone 4 in Cadiz City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio diocese condemns 'red-tagging' of bishop
23 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the Diocese of Baguio said that Bishop Victor Bendico and its Social Action Commission have no link...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with