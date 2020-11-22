#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
North Cotabato, Indonesia agree to boost economic cooperation
Indonesian Consul General Dicky Fabrian and Gov. Nancy Catamco talked about joint economic programs during their meeting at the provincial capitol in Kidapawan City.
John Unson
North Cotabato, Indonesia agree to boost economic cooperation
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 11:45am

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Indonesian Consul General Dicky Fabrian and North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco have agreed to embark on joint programs meant to boost the economy of the province.

Catamco said Sunday she and Fabrian met at her office in the provincial capitol last Wednesday and talked about possible bilateral cooperation on domestic economic initiatives.

According to the governor, she and the Indonesian diplomat have initially agreed to work out the possible export of North Cotabato’s agricultural products to Indonesia, a member-state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC, a bloc of over 50 Muslim states, including petroleum-exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa, is a key benefactor of Malacañang’s peace process with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Catamc told Fabrian during their meeting that the Indonesian consulate and the North Cotabato provincial government can jointly organize an agriculture trade fair as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over for traders and entrepreneurs from Indonesia and the province can meet and explore possible tie-up ventures.

“We in the province can also buy products from Indonesia,” Catamco said Sunday.

Catamco said trading activities between the business communities in Indonesia and North Cotabato is viable once the Central Mindanao Airport in Mlang town in North Cotabato, designed for large cargo and passenger aircrafts, becomes functional.

The Catamco administration and the national government are now cooperating in fixing the problems that stalled the supposed operation of the airport since it was constructed more than a decade ago.

Fabrian had told Catamco Indonesia has more than $7 billion worth of investments in the Philippines, a large amount of it poured into Mindanao for various business projects.

ECONOMIC COOPERATION INDONESIA NORTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
1 dead, 4 hurt after Skyway steel girder collapses
23 hours ago
(Update 2, 4:15 p.m.) A steel girder of the Skyway extension project which is under construction collapsed Saturday, crushing...
Nation
fbfb
Police chief in Jolo 'misencounter' shooting killed
By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Gunmen killed on Saturday the officer at the helm of the Jolo police station when policemen killed four Army agents in a mysterious...
Nation
fbfb
Over 700 Ateneo alumni back academic strike vs gov't pandemic, typhoon response
19 hours ago
There should be no repercussions for the students calling for an academic strike, more than 700 graduates of the Ateneo de...
Nation
fbfb
Firm not liable for Marikina flood — lawmaker
By Edu Punay | November 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Marikina Rep. Bayani Fernando yesterday denied an allegation by Mayor Marcelino Teodoro that a reclamation project of his private company is to blame for the massive flooding in the city during the onslaught of Typhoon...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina eyes raps vs lawmaker’s firm
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Marikina government is considering filing an administrative complaint before the Department of Environment and Natural...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
P174 million shabu seized from 3 siblings in Caloocan
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
At least 25.7 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P174.76 million were confiscated during a sting in...
Nation
fbfb
1 dead, 4 hurt in Skyway project mishap
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A steel girder from San Miguel Corp. Skyway Extension project fell along the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
Makati to offer cheaper swab tests to residents, firms
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The Makati City government has pledged to offer cheaper COVID-19 swab tests for its residents and businesses.
Nation
fbfb
6 UV Express routes to open
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will open six UV Express routes in Metro Manila starting tomor...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan residents laud lawmaker’s election to HRET
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
Residents of Caloocan on Friday lauded the election of District 1 Rep. Dale Malapitan as head of the contingent to the House...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with