Manila chief inquest prosecutor gunned down in broad daylight

MANILA, Philippines — The chief inquest prosecutor of Manila City was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight Tuesday, in Manila.

A report from Ermita police station said Manila Regional Trial Court chief inquest prosecutor Jovencio Senados (62) was shot by gunmen aboard a black SUV.

The incident happened along Quirino Highway, corner Anakbayan, in Barangay 686 in Paco, Manila at around 11:05 a.m.

Lt. Col. Ariel Caramoan said in an interview with DZBB said they are looking into the possible motive behind the killing.

WATCH: The ambush of Manila city chief fiscal Jovencio Senados caught on CCTV footage. | @reygalupo pic.twitter.com/gXwYkQnYie — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 7, 2020

An independent tally of the National Union of Peoples’ lawyers showed that Senados is the 50th member of the Philippine Bar killed since the start of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Among those killed are private and rights lawyers, government prosecutors and even active judges.

NBI probe

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they are “shocked by the audacity of this attack.”

“It highlights once again the grave peril that our prosecutors face each day in the discharge of their duties,” he added in a message to reporters.

Guevarra said he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the “horrible murder” of Senados.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento also condemned the killing and said they will “avail all the resources of the [Department of Justice] to obtain justice.”

NUPL President Edre Olalia slammed the killing and said that “whatever the motive and whoever the perpetrators as should be credibly established, this is absolutely unacceptable in a supposed civilized and democratic society.”

“The claims to ‘peace and order’ and purported ‘rule of law’ once again fly in the prevailing culture of violence and climate of impunity engendered by official hate speech and penchant for vindictiveness,” Olalia also said.