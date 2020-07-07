COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Since the start of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte at least 50 members of the Philippine Bar, including prosecutors and judges, were killed.
File
Manila chief inquest prosecutor gunned down in broad daylight
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chief inquest prosecutor of Manila City was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight Tuesday, in Manila.

A report from Ermita police station said Manila Regional Trial Court chief inquest prosecutor Jovencio Senados (62) was shot by gunmen aboard a black SUV.

The incident happened along Quirino Highway, corner Anakbayan, in Barangay 686 in Paco, Manila at around 11:05 a.m.

Lt. Col. Ariel Caramoan said in an interview with DZBB said they are looking into the possible motive behind the killing.

An independent tally of the National Union of Peoples’ lawyers showed that Senados is the 50th member of the Philippine Bar killed since the start of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Among those killed are private and rights lawyers, government prosecutors and even active judges.

NBI probe

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they are “shocked by the audacity of this attack.”

“It highlights once again the grave peril that our prosecutors face each day in the discharge of their duties,” he added in a message to reporters.

Guevarra said he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the “horrible murder” of Senados.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento also condemned the killing and said they will “avail all the resources of the [Department of Justice] to obtain justice.”

NUPL President Edre Olalia slammed the killing and said that “whatever the motive and whoever the perpetrators as should be credibly established, this is absolutely unacceptable in a supposed civilized and democratic society.”

“The claims to ‘peace and order’ and purported ‘rule of law’ once again fly in the prevailing culture of violence and climate of impunity engendered by official hate speech and penchant for vindictiveness,” Olalia also said.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taguig posts biggest one-day spike in COVID infections
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Taguig recorded 112 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday, the highest since the city registered its first COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
DILG on 7-day lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government central office in Quezon City was placed on lockdown for a week beginning yesterday after DILG Undersecretary for operations Epimaco Densing III was infected with...
Nation
fbfb
‘Modern jeeps could worsen virus transmission’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
A coalition for better transportation has asked the COVID-19 National Task Force to review the design of air-conditioned modern...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus count hits 902
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Twenty-two more members of the Philippine National Police have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 902 the...
Nation
fbfb
Andaya’s wife dies of cancer
By Delon Porcalla | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The lawmaker-wife of former Camarines Sur congressman and budget secretary Rolando Andaya Jr. died over the weekend from cancer.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Basilan gov't imposes 15-day suspension of residents' return to province
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The National Task Force Against Covid-19 has approved a 15-day moratorium on return to Basilan of residents stranded in Metro...
Nation
fbfb
3 hours ago
MMDA office closed from July 9-10 after four employees test positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
“Upon the recommendation of the MMDA COVID-19 Committee, we have decided to suspend the operations at all our offices...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
MRT-3 shuts down as 186 workers get COVID
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will suspend operations beginning today after 14 more MRT-3 personnel tested positive for the...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cop who killed Ragos liable – Napolcom
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The police officer who shot dead retired Army soldier Winston Ragos at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City in April was...
Nation
fbfb
Soldier hurt in accidental firing
By Rey Galupo | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
A 43-year-old Army soldier was wounded in an alleged accidental firing at the Presidential Security Group compound in Paco, Manila on Saturday.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with