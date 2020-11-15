#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Ex-Cotabato mayor reinstalled as MNLF leader
This undated photo shows Muslimin Sema.
Released via The STAR/John Unson
Ex-Cotabato mayor reinstalled as MNLF leader
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 3:13pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front reinstalled Muslimin Sema as chairman of their central committee, replacing Yusop Jikiri, who died of cancer last month.

In a statement Saturday, the MNLF’s central committee said Sema, a Maguindanaon who had served as mayor of Cotabato City for three consecutive terms, was unanimously chosen by top front members to replace Jikiri, a Tausug.

Labor Minister Romeo Sema of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, who is also MNLF’s vice chairman for political affairs, confirmed this to reporters on Sunday.

Sema was named successor of Jikiri during a meeting of MNLF leaders from across Mindanao last November 11 in a function facility in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao, near Camp Gonzalo Siongco, where the headquarters of the Army's 6th Infantry Division in located.

Sema was a key negotiator during the crafting of the September 2, 1996 government-MNLF peace agreement.

Sema was also part of the MNLF bloc that initiated, along with Malacañang and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, of the contentious provisions of the group’s final peace pact with the government that both sides have had misunderstandings over compliance lapses.

The final peace pact between the government and the MNLF was brokered by the OIC, a group of more than 50 Muslim nations, including wealthy petroleum exporting states in the Middle East and North Africa.

In its statement, copies of which were distributed to media outfits in central Mindanao, the MNLF committed again to support Malacañang’s southern Mindanao peace process and assured to continue patronizing its final peace accord with Malacañang.

"We also assure of our dedication to work, along with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in the spirit of convergence and collaboration, in establishing a genuine, lasting peace in the Bangsamoro homeland,” the statement pointed out.

The MNLF said it is steadfast in its conviction that only by peaceful efforts can the Mindanao Moro issue hounding the Philippines since the late 1960s be solved to the benefit of all sectors in the Southern Philippine regions. 

DATU MUSLIMIN SEMA MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cagayan governor appeals for help from national gov't as province hit with 'worst' floods
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The governor of Cagayan is appealing for help from the national government as the province is hit by what he calls the “worst”...
Nation
fbfb
DepEd scraps bidding for P4.2 million ham, cheese
By Janvic Mateo | November 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education yesterday cancelled the bidding for Christmas ham and cheese worth P4.28 million originally intended for employees at its central office.
Nation
fbfb
MMDA to resume road clearing
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will resume road clearing operations, which were suspended due to the...
Nation
fbfb
NPA leader killed in clash
By Roel PareÃ±o | 16 hours ago
A New People’s Army leader in Zamboanga peninsula with a P6.1-million bounty on his head was killed in an encounter...
Nation
fbfb
Cops to draw guns on suspect drivers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Following the death of a police officer of the Highway Patrol Group in a shootout in Cavite City, HPG personnel were instructed...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Meralco works to restore power in typhoon-hit areas
7 hours ago
Meralco said it is currently working to restore electricity service in its franchise area badly affected by the onslaught...
Nation
fbfb
10,000 Pasig evacuees return home
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Around 10,000 individuals from Pasig City who evacuated at the height of Typhoon Ulysses were allowed to go home as floods...
Nation
fbfb
Maynilad restores normal water supply
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. can now expect stable water supply following days of service interruption due to...
Nation
fbfb
Ease COVID-19 rules for rescue teams, LGUS told
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The provincial governments of Cagayan and Isabela have been asked to lift its quarantine protocols to allow access for rescue...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City rescues 34 IPs
By Janvic Mateo | November 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has rescued 34 indigenous peoples begging for alms in Novaliches after their houses in the provinces were damaged by Super Typhoon Rolly earlier this month.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with