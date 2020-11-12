‘Ulysses’ leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Bicol

#VACCINEWATCHPH
âUlyssesâ leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Bicol
A motorist passes along a street amidst strong winds in Legazpi City, Albay province on Nov. 11, 2020, ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Vamco -- expected to intensify into a typhoon -- in the region devastated by two typhoons in less than three weeks.
AFP/Charism Sayat
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name: Vamco) left at least two dead, eight hurt and four missing in the Bicol region, according to the regional Office of Civil Defense.

The two fatalities include Avelino Cabanela, 68, from Daet, Camarines Norte who was reportedly found lifeless on the roof of his house and Salva Mangubat, 70, also from Daet, Camarines Norte who reportedly fell on the floor while he was about to stand up from his bed.

Two each were hurt in Mercedes and Basud towns in Camarines Norte, while three were injured in Daet.

Jessy Boy Alvarez, 33, Roland Alvarez, 48, Bobby Roderick Masaya, 19 — all from Vinzons, Camarines Norte — and Noel Macayo from Mercedes, Camarines Norte are reported to be missing.

Data from other regions on casualties due to Ulysses has yet to come in.

Ulysses inundated many parts of Luzon including Metro Manila with waters rising to levels similar of that to Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) in 2009.

According to PAGASA’s latest bulletin, the center of the eye of Ulysses was last spotted 200 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales. It is expected to exit Philippine jurisdiction by Friday morning.

