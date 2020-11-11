#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
JBC opens applications for SC justice post following Baltazar-Padilla's unexpected retirement
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
JBC opens applications for SC justice post following Baltazar-Padilla's unexpected retirement
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council has opened applications for the next magistrate of the Supreme Court, following the unexpected early retirement of Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla.

The JBC, which screens applicants to the Judiciary and Office of the Ombudsman, said applications may be filed until December 11.

The SC on November 3 approved the application of disability retirement of Baltazar-Padilla, who was only appointed to the high court in July. It did not provide other details relating to the SC justice and her early retirement.

Baltazar-Padilla is only 62 and was not expected to step down until 2028.

Her unexpected retirement opened another vacancy for President Rodrigo Duterte to fill. The next magistrate to take over Baltazar-Padilla’s seat will be the 11th Duterte appointee in the SC.

Duterte has 90 days to fill the vacancy.

Meanwhile, the JBC also announced re-opening for a vacancy at the Legal Education Board regular member representing the ranks of active law practitioners.

The council will hold public interviews online for applicants for other vacancies at the LEB on January 20-19, according to information posted on the JBC website.  — Kristine Joy Patag

JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cam Norte journalists post bail in cases over criticism of pandemic response
9 hours ago
Two journalists based in Camarines Norte found themselves in jail for six hours over their criticism of the local government’s...
Nation
fbfb
Police identify persons of interest in journo Maganes' slay
7 hours ago
Police said they have identified persons of interest in the fatal shooting of journalist Virgilio Maganes through CCTV footage...
Nation
fbfb
Pangasinan broadcaster who survived assassination try in 2016 shot dead
1 day ago
A broadcaster from Pangasinan who survived an assassination attempt on him in 2016 was shot dead Tuesday, the National Union...
Nation
fbfb
MPD files raps vs phone snatchers
By Rey Galupo | 20 hours ago
Despite the act of forgiveness from Silvestre Bello III, the Manila Police District yesterday filed robbery charges against...
Nation
fbfb
Another Bilibid inmate dies after riot
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The number of fatalities from the riot at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa rose to four, the Department of Justice said...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila judge shot dead inside courtroom
4 hours ago
(Update 2 5:53 p.m.) — A Manila trial court judge was shot dead inside her court room on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on November 11 due to Typhoon Ulysses
7 hours ago
(Updated 3:09 p.m.) Here is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on Wednesday, November 11, due...
Nation
fbfb
Vice President poll protest: SC warns Robredo, Marcos
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court yesterday warned the camps of Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Bongbong Marcos to refrain...
Nation
fbfb
Danao named NCRPO chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. is the next chief of the 27,000-strong National Capital Region Police...
Nation
fbfb
More traditional jeepneys back on Metro Manila roads
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
At least 816 traditional jeepneys were allowed to resume operations yesterday in 16 routes in Metro Manila, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with