JBC opens applications for SC justice post following Baltazar-Padilla's unexpected retirement

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council has opened applications for the next magistrate of the Supreme Court, following the unexpected early retirement of Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla.

The JBC, which screens applicants to the Judiciary and Office of the Ombudsman, said applications may be filed until December 11.

The SC on November 3 approved the application of disability retirement of Baltazar-Padilla, who was only appointed to the high court in July. It did not provide other details relating to the SC justice and her early retirement.

Baltazar-Padilla is only 62 and was not expected to step down until 2028.

Her unexpected retirement opened another vacancy for President Rodrigo Duterte to fill. The next magistrate to take over Baltazar-Padilla’s seat will be the 11th Duterte appointee in the SC.

Duterte has 90 days to fill the vacancy.

Meanwhile, the JBC also announced re-opening for a vacancy at the Legal Education Board regular member representing the ranks of active law practitioners.

The council will hold public interviews online for applicants for other vacancies at the LEB on January 20-19, according to information posted on the JBC website. — Kristine Joy Patag