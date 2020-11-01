#VACCINEWATCHPH
SM North EDSA to open mall to people seeking shelter from Rolly
Photo shows the exterior of SM North EDSA.
(Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of Typhoon Rolly's onslaught, the management of SM North EDSA announced Sunday that the mall will be taking in stranded residents seeking shelter from the typhoon's effects.

This comes after state weather bureau PAGASA placed the National Capital Region under Signal No. 4, indicating the risk of "very heavy damage to high–risk structures and heavy damage to medium risk structures" in a locality that "is very likely to be hit directly by the eye of the typhoon."

READ: LIVE updates: Super typhoon Rolly

"SM City North Edsa will be open to stranded customers and nearby residents who are affected by the typhoon," the mall's management said in a statement published on its official social media channels.

"Kindly approach our customer care help desk located in our malls for immediate assistance. Stay safe everyone!" it also said. 

SM City North Edsa added that it would be waiving overnight parking charges and putting up free WiFi and charging stations. 

RELATED: All rail lines suspend operations amid 'Rolly' onslaught

Earlier, disaster officials estimated that at least 19 million and up to 31 million Filipinos will be affected by the typhoon. Around 19.8 million are also seen to be directly exposed to the typhoon. 

Speaking at a press briefing later Sunday, Civil defense office chief Ricardo Jalad disclosed that nearly 347,000 individuals have already been evacuated so far due to the effects of Rolly. 

PAGASA in its advisories is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and possibly even lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall. The metro's rail lines have since disclosed that they will be suspending operations for the time being. 

— Franco Luna with a report from Christian Deiparine 

As It Happens
November 1, 2020 - 11:42am

Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni).

November 1, 2020 - 11:42am

Rolly has weakened into a typhoon as it moves towards the Marinduque-Southern Quezon area. It will then pass over the Batangas-Cavite area late Sunday afternoon through evening.

At 10 a.m., Rolly was located over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur or 30 km west Southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 295 kph. 

"'Rolly' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning,' state weather bureau PAGASA says.

November 1, 2020 - 11:10am

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara confirms that two casualties have been reported so far in the province following the landfall of Super Typhoon Rolly Sunday morning.

Rolly made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at around 7:20 a.m.

November 1, 2020 - 9:40am

The Philippine National Railways on Sunday also temporarily suspends its operations due to the severe weather condition brought about by the typhoon.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno says the train leaving Tutuban station at 10:06 a.m. will be the sweeper train that will ferry all remaining passengers and personnel.

"Bicol Commuter Train already suspended effective opening of business hours.
Operation, Engineering, RSM and Security Personnel are hereby placed on high-alert status," Magno says.

November 1, 2020 - 9:37am

The Department of Transportation suspends the operations of LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 after PAGASA placed Metro Manila under Signal No. 4.

The Philippine National Railways is also preparing for suspension of operations, DOTR says.

"Passengers and employees who are already on trains and stations will be ferried to their destinations," the agency says Sunday morning.

November 1, 2020 - 9:04am

Super Typhoon Rolly has made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at around 7:20 a.m. as it continues to bring catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall over the Bicol region.

State weather bureau PAGASA says Rolly will cross the Camarines provinces before heading towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon Sunday afternoon.

At 7 a.m., the super typhoon was located in the vicinity of Tiwi, Albay with maximum sustained winds of 225 kph and gusts of up to 310 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

