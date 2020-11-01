SM North EDSA to open mall to people seeking shelter from Rolly

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of Typhoon Rolly's onslaught, the management of SM North EDSA announced Sunday that the mall will be taking in stranded residents seeking shelter from the typhoon's effects.

This comes after state weather bureau PAGASA placed the National Capital Region under Signal No. 4, indicating the risk of "very heavy damage to high–risk structures and heavy damage to medium risk structures" in a locality that "is very likely to be hit directly by the eye of the typhoon."

READ: LIVE updates: Super typhoon Rolly

"SM City North Edsa will be open to stranded customers and nearby residents who are affected by the typhoon," the mall's management said in a statement published on its official social media channels.

"Kindly approach our customer care help desk located in our malls for immediate assistance. Stay safe everyone!" it also said.

SM City North Edsa added that it would be waiving overnight parking charges and putting up free WiFi and charging stations.

RELATED: All rail lines suspend operations amid 'Rolly' onslaught

Earlier, disaster officials estimated that at least 19 million and up to 31 million Filipinos will be affected by the typhoon. Around 19.8 million are also seen to be directly exposed to the typhoon.

Speaking at a press briefing later Sunday, Civil defense office chief Ricardo Jalad disclosed that nearly 347,000 individuals have already been evacuated so far due to the effects of Rolly.

PAGASA in its advisories is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and possibly even lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall. The metro's rail lines have since disclosed that they will be suspending operations for the time being.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque says President Duterte is monitoring country's situation on #RollyPH from Davao and will return to Manila by Tuesday, November 3, as social media users ask #NasaanAngPangulo. @PhilstarNews — christian deiparine (@christiandeips) November 1, 2020

— Franco Luna with a report from Christian Deiparine