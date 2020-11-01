All rail lines suspend operations amid 'Rolly' onslaught

MANILA, Philippines — With the threat of super typhoon Rolly, all four of Metro Manila's rail lines, namely the Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 and Philippine National Railways have been suspended until further notice, the transportation department said Sunday.
This comes after state weather bureau PAGASA placed the National Capital Region under Signal No. 4, indicating the risk of "very heavy damage to high–risk structures and heavy damage to medium risk structures" in a locality that "is very likely to be hit directly by the eye of the typhoon."
"Please be informed that LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 will suspend their respective operations effective immediately...Passengers and employees who are already on trains and stations will be ferried to their destinations," the transportation department said in a statement.
Operations along the EDSA Busway, however, continue amid the typhoon.
In a separate advisory, PNR general manager Junn Magno said: "Due to severe weather condition brought about by typhoon Rolly, Train service of PNR is temporarily suspended until further notice."
"MSC 1008 leaving Tutuban station at 10:06 AM will be the sweeper train to ferry all remaining passengers and personnel. Bicol Commuter Train already suspended effective opening of business hours. Operation, Engineering, RSM and Security Personnel are hereby placed on high-alert status," he also said.
Earlier, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said its predictive analytics suggested that between 19 to 31 million Filipinos will possibly be affected by the storm based on the population count in the areas within the typhoon track.
PAGASA in its advisories is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and possibly even lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.
— Franco Luna
Follow this thread for updates on tropical cyclone Rolly (international name: Goni).
Rolly has weakened into a typhoon as it moves towards the Marinduque-Southern Quezon area. It will then pass over the Batangas-Cavite area late Sunday afternoon through evening.
At 10 a.m., Rolly was located over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur or 30 km west Southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 295 kph.
"'Rolly' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning,' state weather bureau PAGASA says.
Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara confirms that two casualties have been reported so far in the province following the landfall of Super Typhoon Rolly Sunday morning.
Rolly made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at around 7:20 a.m.
The Philippine National Railways on Sunday also temporarily suspends its operations due to the severe weather condition brought about by the typhoon.
PNR General Manager Junn Magno says the train leaving Tutuban station at 10:06 a.m. will be the sweeper train that will ferry all remaining passengers and personnel.
"Bicol Commuter Train already suspended effective opening of business hours.
Operation, Engineering, RSM and Security Personnel are hereby placed on high-alert status," Magno says.
The Department of Transportation suspends the operations of LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 after PAGASA placed Metro Manila under Signal No. 4.
The Philippine National Railways is also preparing for suspension of operations, DOTR says.
"Passengers and employees who are already on trains and stations will be ferried to their destinations," the agency says Sunday morning.
Super Typhoon Rolly has made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at around 7:20 a.m. as it continues to bring catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall over the Bicol region.
State weather bureau PAGASA says Rolly will cross the Camarines provinces before heading towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon Sunday afternoon.
At 7 a.m., the super typhoon was located in the vicinity of Tiwi, Albay with maximum sustained winds of 225 kph and gusts of up to 310 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.
- Latest
- Trending