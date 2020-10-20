Grab resumes 24-hour car, taxi service

MANILA, Philippines — Starting today, Grab will resume the 24-hour operations of its transport services in Metro Manila and other areas.

GrabCar and GrabTaxi will accept bookings for 24 hours in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Cebu, Grab announced yesterday.

Only GrabTaxi would start operating around the clock in Baguio, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

Grab said the resumption of its 24-hour transport services would help those who are performing essential services during late hours.

GrabFood and GrabExpress resumed operations for 24 hours in Metro Manila last month.

The company said it is working with corporate partners to provide shuttle services also known as GrabRent in Metro Manila.