Troops capture BIFF encampment, recover bombs in Maguindanao
The authorities recover three improvised, four plastic bottles loaded with ammonium nitrate fuel oil explosives, blasting caps, bomb making accessories, assorted ammunitions, handheld radio, dessert storm camouflage uniforms and an ISIS patch from the Islamic State-inspired group of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter encampment in Sitio Talpok, Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town, Maguindanan.
Released
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 5:29pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Government troops on combat and clearing operation captured an encampment of the Islamic State-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter militants late this week in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao, military officials said Saturday.

Troops of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Omar Orozco penetrated the militants' encampment Thursday in the hinterland of Sitio Talpok, Barangay Salman. 

Lt. Col. Orozco reported that the terrorists’ camp can accommodate around 50 persons and was apparently abandoned hastily by its occupants.

The troops recovered 3 improvised explosive devices, four plastic bottles loaded with ammonium nitrate fuel oil explosives, blasting caps, bomb making accessories, assorted ammunitions, handheld radio, a pair of desert storm camouflage uniforms, an ISIS patch, and a bag with personal belongings, Orozco added.

The recovered bombs were immediately handed to the military explosive ordnance for investigation and proper disposition of the recovered explosives.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division commander, said the seizure of camp and the recovery of the IEDs have thwarted the terror group from planning and staging bomb attacks.

Uy said his ground forces will sustain the focused and deliberation offensive in known strategic locations of the terror groups and neutralize all its key leaders.

“We are relentlessly going after strategic areas of the terror group to bring down its leaders and run down its members,” Uy said.

