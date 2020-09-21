Cop dies in heist

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer died after responding to a robbery at a jewelry store in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Saturday afternoon.

Jewelry shop owner Catherine King, her employee Vibsia Cañete and driver Sulficio Pisngot were wounded after three gunmen fired at their Toyota Innova along Florentino Torres street.

Executive M/Sgt. Roel Candido, 53, assigned at the Meisic police station, was on a motorcycle when he chanced upon the suspects firing at the victims.

Candido was gunned down as he was about to draw his service firearm, according to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD).

MPD director Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda said Candido happened to be in the area at the time.

“He happened to be there at the wrong time. He became collateral damage,” Miranda said.

The suspects escaped with Candido’s gun and three bags containing the victims’ personal belongings, according to MPD homicide chief Capt. Henry Navarro.

Police said the stolen items were estimated at P2 million.