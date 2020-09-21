Lawmaker tells Tondo families: No relocation, no demolition

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Rep. Manuel Lopez yesterday assured informal settlers in the slum area of Tondo that their shanties would not be demolished without a relocation site for their families.

Lopez lauded National Housing Authority (NHA) officials led by its general manager Marcelino Escalada Jr., who promised to abide by President Duterte’s order to implement the “no relocation, no demolition” policy of the government.

During the NHA budget hearing last week, Lopez said Escalada committed to allocate P1 billion for the first phase of the high-rise building onsite development for Vitas-Katuparan that can accommodate around 800 families.

Lopez said residents of Vitas-Katuparan Housing in Barangay 101 received a demolition order on Sept. 1. They were given 15 days to vacate the area.

City administrator Felix Espiritu said they would not conduct a demolition unless the residents are assured of relocation.

“These commitments are a welcome development for our constituents. We have a long way to go in the development of the Vitas-Katuparan Housing project,” Lopez said.

Lopez, chairman of the House committee on Metro Manila development, also thanked Sen. Bong Go, who has been pushing for relocation sites and in-city housing programs for the poor.