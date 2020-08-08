COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco huddles with the two girls nearly drowned in a flashflood in Makilala, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson
5 men honored for saving 2 children swept away by flood
John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 5:56pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Five villagers got enlisted into the provincial rescue team for saving two girls nearly drowned in rampaging flood waters Thursday in the upland Makilala town.

The heroic act of Cesar Pampangan, Nobenloi Laresa, Richard Cuenca, Julius Onto and Ramcis Damali, went viral on social media.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Saturday she has officially employed the five men as members of the provincial government’s emergency response and rescue team.

Catamco, as North Cotabato governor, has ministerial control over the PDRRMC.

The five men saved Aziah Yhanes Deo, 7, and the three-year-old Mayzel Cortez from floodwaters that hit them while crossing a roadside ditch in Sitio Pangayasan in the upland Barangay Kisante in Makilala, North Cotabato.

Pampangan, Laresa, Cuenca, Onto and Damali immediately jumped into the ditch from the side of the highway and rescued Deo and Cortez one after another before onlookers.

“I was fascinated, so impressed with their show of exemplary courage and dedication to be of help to neighbors in distress. What a brave group of men,” Catamco said Saturday.

Cortez and Deo were immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment of slight injuries sustained in the near fatal mishap.

Municipal officials in Makilala said Saturday their local government unit will give Pampangan, Laresa, Cuenca, Onto and Damali special citations for their heroic act.

Catamco said she will also issue a written commendation for her five constituents.

FLOOD RESCUE TEAM SAVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO officer suspended over hair rebonding session
By Elizabeth Marcelo | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A female officer of the Land Transportation Office in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte has been suspended for having her hair groomed during office hours.
Nation
fbfb
Alfredo Lim hospitalized for COVID-19
By Rey Galupo | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The family and friends of former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim are asking for prayers after he was reportedly taken to an undisclosed hospital due to COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Cop arrested over stolen vehicle
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A police official was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Año defends motorbike barrier rule anew
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Critics of the motorcycle barrier for back-riders should study the issue and offer solutions, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año...
Nation
fbfb
Taguig reports 214 new cases in 2 days
By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Taguig City government reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
'Enteng' slightly intensifies as it heads north, bringing rain across Philippines
8 hours ago
Tropical Depression Enteng has slightly intensified as it moves north toward the Philippine Sea, state weather...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
House-to-house search set in 10 Metro Manila barangays
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The government is set to conduct a house-to-house check in 10 barangays in Metro Manila to find possible coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Angkas to provide free rides to medical frontliners
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police and motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas have joined forces to provide free transportation to...
Nation
fbfb
20 hours ago
Quezon City recovery rate at 63%
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The Quezon City government has maintained its recovery rate above 60 percent despite the recent surge of coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
Burglars hit nursery school
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A nursery school in Mandaluyong City owned by beauty titlist Lorraine Shuck was ransacked by burglars on Thursday.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with