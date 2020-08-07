OFW gives birth at NAIA assisted by Philippine Coast Guard frontliners

MANINA, Philippines — An overseas Filipina worker who unexpectedly went into labor at the airport on Wednesday successfully delivered her baby with assistance from members of the Philippine Coast Guard.

"Frontline personnel of the [PCG] deployed at the NAIA Terminal 2 ensured the safe childbirth of a 37-year-old pregnant mother — an [OFW] who arrived in the country from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at around 02:20 p.m. on 05 August 2020," the coast guard said in a post to its Facebook page Friday.

PCG added that the returning OFW delivered a healthy baby boy only ten minutes after her water broke.

"Right after delivery, Doctor Rowena Bernal of the airport’s medical service arrived to render medical assistance while waiting for the ambulance that brought the mother and her newborn baby to the Pasay City General Hospital."

Seaman Second Class (SN2) Febert Amistad, who assisted in the delivery, called it a "privilege and pleasure to serve beyond his duty amid the ongoing pandemic — to save the life of every Filipino," the coast guard reported. — Bella Perez-Rubio