This photo from May 2018 shows Marawi City.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Sub-leader of ISIS-linked terror group surrenders in Marawi
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 2:18pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A member of a local terror group linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria surrendered to the government troops early this week in Marawi City, a military official said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said Abdullah Lumzed Arumpac — alias Afghan — surrendered Tuesday to the 103rd Infantry Brigade under Col. Jose Maria Cuerpo II in Kampo Ranao.

Sobejana said Arumpac, a sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah Maute Group, also turned in a rifle and ammunition.

Cuerpo disclosed that Arumpac, prior to his surrender, was involved in a firefight against government troops at Barangay Sandab, Butig town in 2015.

Arumpac also engaged troops in another encounter in Barangay Ragayan, Poona Bayabao that same year.

Arumpac was wounded in the clash, prompting him to lie low and go into hiding at Poona Bayabao, the military said.

Sobejana said the surrender was a result of the continuous coordination between the military and the local government units in the area.

The military commander said government troops in Lanao areas will engage the "soft approach" in allowing militant members to peacefully surrender while offensive operations continue against the remnants of the terror group.

