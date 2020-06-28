COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Patrolman kills cop in mistaken identity shooting
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 3:37pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A police officer who pretended to pull out a gun when challenged by a patrolman on duty ended up dead in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday night.

The slain policeman was identified as Police Cpl. Jorge Dick Baltazar, 30. The police officer who shot him was identified as Patrolman Laurence Joseph Ancheta, 38.

Investigators said Baltazar went to the police station in civilian attire — a hooded jacket — prompting Ancheta to stop him for verification. Instead of properly answering the security challenge, Baltazar, possibly in jest, pretended to pull out a firearm.

According to protocol, Baltazar should have replied to the challenge with a code word.

Ancheta shot Baltazar, hitting him in the left shoulder and in the stomach. 

Baltazar was rushed to the local hospital in Titay town and then transferred to a hospital in Zamboanga City, where he died.

Ancheta has surrendered his service firearm. Police also recovered Baltazar's service firearm and six spent shells from the shooting.

