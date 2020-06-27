COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Top officials of the Bangsamoro region receive protection supplies for anti-COVID-19 frontliners on June 26, 2020.
Philstar.com/John Unson
UN donates biohazard protection supplies for BARMM COVID-19 frontliners
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2020 - 12:44pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees donated Friday to the Bangsamoro government more than 30 boxes of biohazard protection supplies to boost regional COVID-19 containment efforts.

The supplies were turned over by emissaries of UNHCR’s representative to the Philippines, Mohamed Abdel Wahab, to Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is BARMM’s local government minister and spokesperson.

The symbolic handover of  face shields, masks, gloves, shoe linings and other vital provisions for regional COVID-19 frontliners was held at the 32-hectare Bangsamoro capitol compound here, witnessed by other officials, some from the region’s health ministry.

“We are thankful to the UNHCR and other agencies of the United Nations for continuously supporting the Bangsamoro government’s war on coronavirus,” Sinarimbo said Saturday.

UN entities have been implementing humanitarian programs benefiting southern Muslim, Christian and Lumad communities long before the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao got replaced in February last year with BARMM as a result of the peace process between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Ebrahim, chairman of the MILF’s central committee, said the biohazard protection supplies are so needed by BARMM frontliners to be deployed anytime soon in Zamboanga City to screen Filipinos returning to the region the Malaysian government is set to deport this month.

Many of the more than 5,000 deportees from Malaysia are residents of BARMM’s five provinces — Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, and the geographically scattered Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The Bangsamoro region already has more than a hundred COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. 

“We are grateful to the UNHCR for providing our frontliners with personal protection equipment. The gesture is, for us, a vote of confidence for the infant Bangsamoro government,” Ebrahim said. 

The United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF, provided last month BARMM's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence contingent, operating under Sinarimbo's supervision, with dozens of hand washing facilities in support of the outfit's coronavirus mitigation initiatives.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 mayors top COVID response performers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Mayors Vico Sotto of Pasig City, Joy Belmonte of Quezon City and Isko Moreno of Manila are the top performers in their response...
Nation
fbfb
‘Cebu City healthcare facilities near critical level’
By Sheila Crisostomo | June 27, 2020 - 12:00am
With 61 of its 80 barangays reporting new coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, healthcare facilities in Cebu City are nearing “critical level.”
Nation
fbfb
60 cops positive for COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police recorded its biggest spike in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 infections yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
20 arrested in rally vs anti-terror bill
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
At least 20 persons were arrested during a rally against the anti-terror bill in Manila yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
2 bodies found in Manila
By Rey Galupo | June 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The bodies of two men were discovered in two separate places in Manila before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
LIST: UV Express routes to resume operations in Metro Manila starting June 29
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 minutes ago
Here is the list of approved UV Express routes.
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
No COVID-19 deaths in San Juan for 23 days
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
For 23 consecutive days, San Juan posted no coronavirus disease 2019 deaths in the city, Mayor Francis Zamora said yeste...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
54 PCG personnel get coronavirus
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
At least 54 employees of the Philippine Coast Guard tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), an official...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cops kill 4 ‘terrorists’ in Parañaque
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A couple and their housemates, accused of being terrorists, were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Parañaque...
Nation
fbfb
Leni calls for NBI probe on ‘fake news’
By Rey Galupo | June 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she asked the Department of Justice, particularly the National Bureau of Investigation, to investigate the persons behind the “fake news” which claimed she distributed...
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with