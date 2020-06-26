COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Shane Mathew Piñol, 20, is North Cotabato’s provincial youth officer.
Released
Piñol's nephew, North Cotabato’s provincial youth exec tests positive for COVID-19
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 2:42pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The politically-influential Piñol clan is sad with a member now positive to COVID-19 but proud of his dangerous frontline roles that exposed him to the disease.

Emmanuel Piñol, chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority, announced to reporters via online Messenger Friday that his nephew, Shane Mathew, indeed tested positive to coronavirus, but has no symptoms of the dreaded disease at all.

“While we are very sad of his having been infected with coronavirus, we are proud and honored with the thought of his having been out there to help in the war on COVID-19 of the provincial government of North Cotabato. We are mighty proud of him,” Piñol said.

The 20-year-old Shane Mathew, now under quarantine, is son of Piñol’s younger brother, Socrates, a former North Cotabato Sangguniang Panlalawigan member.

He is North Cotabato’s provincial youth development officer who joined local frontliners after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the country under state of health emergency last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shane Mathew was in one of the teams helping enforce the anti-coronavirus campaign of the office of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco.

Catamco said among Shane Mathew’s last assignments before he tested positive to COVID-19 this week was the screening of locally stranded individuals returning to North Cotabato via the airport in Davao City.

“I felt sad learning that Shane Mathew Piñol tested positive to COVID-19,” said Catamco, who, as North Cotabato’s governor, is presiding chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council.

Catamco said the plight of Shane Mathew will not dampen the zeal of other frontliners actively helping push the provincial government’s war on coronavirus forward.

“As a very determined person, he will recover. Let us pray together for his speedy recovery,” Catamco said. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Juan COVID cases slowing down
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The doubling rate for the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in San Juan is now taking 12 days, according to Mayor Francis Zamora.
Nation
fbfb
No Eastern Visayas returnees for 14 days
By Romina Cabrera | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The return of locally stranded individuals and overseas Filipino workers to Eastern Visayas has been suspended for 14 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Cop, ex-intel officer shot dead
By Ed Amoroso | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was killed in a gun attack in Bacoor City, Cavite on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Dormitorio kin dissatisfied with DOJ resolution
By Artemio Dumlao | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was killed in a gun attack in Bacoor City, Cavite on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
15 cops axed over escape of Chinese POGO workers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Fifteen police officers were relieved from their posts yesterday after six Chinese workers for a Philippine offshore gaming...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Piñol's nephew, North Cotabato’s provincial youth exec tests positive for COVID-19
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The politically-influential Piñol clan is sad with a member now positive to COVID-19 but proud of his dangerous frontline...
Nation
fbfb
SAF to help enforce ECQ in Cebu City
By Elizabeth Marcelo | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 150 police Special Action Force commandos will be deployed in Cebu City to help enforce enhanced community quarantine protocols.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
HRET premises, Makati courts and Valenzuela City's Bulwagang Pangkatarungan on lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal premises in Quezon City have been placed on lockdown for two weeks due to...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
COVID transmission slows down in Quezon City — UP report
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The rate of transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in Quezon City has slowed down in recent weeks, according...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Manila government lauds frontliners
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila city government commemorated yesterday its 449th founding anniversary with the unveiling of a new hospital and...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with