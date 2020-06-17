Reds kill cop in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Armed men who identified themselves as members of the New People’s Army (NPA) gunned down a police officer in Tubungan town in Iloilo on Monday night.

M/Sgt. Arnel Paurillo, 42, of the Iloilo provincial drug enforcement unit, suffered 17 gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Lt. Jose Rommel Samson, Tubungan police chief, said the victim was having dinner at the house of his friend in Barangay Tiniente Benito when the rebels barged in and shot the police officer several times.

Paurillo’s companions were unhurt.

“We could not conclude for now if they’re NPA members. The area is not NPA-influenced or affected since it’s not far-flung nor situated in the hinterland. There was no reported NPA sighting in the barangay,” Samson said.