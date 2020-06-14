Canadian caught in marijuana buy-bust operation in Isabela

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A Canadian tourist was arrested after selling a self-locking sachet full of marijuana to an undercover government agent in Alicia, Isabela in a sting operation on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Norman Thompson, 30, temporarily living at Barangay Antonino in Alicia, sold a sachet of dried fruiting tops of marijuana to an undercover agent around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The alleged transaction happened in Purok Rose, Barangay Calaocan in Alicia town, confirmed Police Brig. Gen. Angelito Casimiro, Cagayan Valley police director.

Policemen seized from Thompson a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, the cellular phone he used in contacting the buyer whom he did not know was a government agent, and a black Honda XRM motorcycle.

The items seized from Thompson were inventoried by authorities in the presence of barangay officials, a representative from the Department of Justice and a local broadcaster.

Thompson was brought to the Alicia police station for booking and detention to face illegal drug charges.