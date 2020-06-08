COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Quakes rock Antique, Eastern Samar
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

EASTERN SAMAR, Philippines — Mild earthquakes rocked parts of Antique and Eastern Samar yesterday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The first quake, a magnitude-2.9, occurred 15 kilometers northeast of Valderrama town in Antique at 3:54 a.m.

It was felt at Intensity 2 in nearby Culasi town.

The second quake, a magnitude-3.7, occurred at 9:48 a.m., some nine kilometers southwest of Taft in Eastern Samar.

The temblor was recorded at Intensity 2 in Borongan City.

No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quakes, Phivolcs said.                                                           

