Ursabia
STAR/File
Duterte names new PCG chief
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr. as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ursabia replaced Admiral Joel Garcia who retired yesterday after 35 years in government service.

The PCG released Ursabia’s appointment papers signed by Duterte.

Ursabia said he was grateful to the President for appointing him as the 27th head of the Coast Guard.

He also thanked Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Sen. Bong Go for recommending him to the post.

Ursabia, commander of “Task Force Laban” COVID-19 Water Cluster, immediately assumed the post to ensure continuity in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“I have big shoes to fill and even bigger challenges to face as we navigate to the new normal,” he said.

GEORGE URSABIA JR.
Philstar
