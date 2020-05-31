Bacolod judge issues warrant of arrest for four warring Yanson siblings

MANILA, Philippines — A trial court earlier this weekend issued warrants of arrest against four members of the Yanson family and five others linked to them over charges of grave coercion previously filed against them.

The Yanson family owns the Bacolod-based Vallacar Transit, the country's biggest bus firm. The Yanson Group of Bus Companies, the parent company of the firm, operates 4,800 buses run by 18,000 operators and employees in 15 terminals across the Philippines.

Judge Abraham Bayona of Branch 7 of the Municipal Trial Court of Bacolod City ordered the arrests of Yanson siblings Emily, Roy, Ricardo Jr., along with Maria Lourdes Celina Yanson Lopez, Jerica Leanne Ramos, Jerina Louise Ramos, Ma. Judy Alcala, Police Gen. Noli Romana and Police Col. Jomil John Trio.

“After careful evaluation of the resolution of the investigating prosecutor and the supporting documents under Section 6(b) concerning Section 6(a) of Rule 112 of the Revised Rule on Criminal Procedure, the court finds probable cause exists and that there is a necessity of placing the accused under the immediate custody so as not to frustrate the ends of justice,” the order acquired by Philstar.com read.

In an earlier order dated March 10, 2020, Bayona found probable cause against the Yanson siblings and their alleged accomplices for the crime of grave coercion, with bail set at P36,000 each.

The four siblings earlier faced a criminal case over an attempt on VTI’s main office in July last year, when the security personnel of the facility were replaced by those of another agency in an attempt to take over its management.

The family has long been split into two warring factions seeking control of the company.

The arraignment of the accused is slated for July 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. — Franco Luna