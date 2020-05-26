COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
File photo of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto
The STAR/ Michael Varcas
Pasig preparing for possible shift to virtual classes — Vico Sotto
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said that he is working with the Department of Education to prepare for two possibilities: the resumption of classes or a shift to virtual classes.

If DepEd decides to shift to virtual classes, Pasig's mayor said in a statement posted to his Facebook and Twitter page that the city is "preparing better internet connections at the barangay level where students can download the modules."

Sotto added that he is also "identifying funds for personal learning devices for students."  

 

 

The department previously announced that classes for school year 2020-2021 would formally open on August 24 but did not specify whether it would be through physical or virtual means. 

"Whatever happens, we cannot allow our students in public schools to fall behind," Sotto said in Filipino.  

Sotto's statement came in response to President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncement that he was not in favor of opening classes until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available. 

"No studying, just play instead. Unless I am sure that they are really safe," Duterte said in a mix of Filipino and English during a televised meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases. 

Duterte, however, did not announce any further plans to address how such a postponement of classes might affect employment and schools. 

Under Republic Act 7977 or the Act on Lengthening of School Calendar, school opening may be scheduled on the first week of June and the last day of August.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said the scheduled opening of classes on August 24 "can be virtual, it can also be physical in areas where schools are allowed to open."

"It doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone should attend class physically because we have lockdowns enforced in various areas," Briones said earlier this month.

DEPED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG PRESIDENT DUTERTE SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021 VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House probes ABS-CBN franchise renewal today
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives is set to conduct a hearing today on the franchise renewal of broadcast giant ABS-CBN.
Nation
fbfb
53,000 Pinoys apply for ‘Balik-Probinsya’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
More city dwellers are opting to return to the provinces due to the economic uncertainties posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Charges eyed vs Fontana over COVID hospital
By Ding Cervantes | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Criminal charges will be filed against the Fontana Development Corp. for allegedly allowing the operation of an illegal medical facility for Chinese afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, authorities...
Nation
fbfb
Suspect in Cebu teen’s slay found dead in jail
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl, whose face was peeled off by the killer, was found dead in an apparent suicide at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Cotabato City exec shot dead
By John Unson | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The secretary to the mayor of this city was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
9 nabbed for fake IATF cards
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
Nine persons were apprehended yesterday in Manila for manufacturing fake identification cards of the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
14 of 17 Metro Manila mayors back shift to GCQ
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Fourteen of 17 mayors in Metro Manila are in favor of shifting the National Capital Region to general community quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Leni asks Pinoys: Adopt a family amid pandemic
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
As more Filipinos suffer from hunger and millions go jobless due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Vice...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
4 streets in Caloocan under lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The city government of Caloocan yesterday placed four streets in Barangay 28 under total lockdown amid the increasing number...
Nation
fbfb
PNP to open COVID testing center today
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police will open today its own testing center for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 after getting approval from the Department of Health.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with