Pasay councilor scolds health workers in viral video

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) wants sanctions imposed on a Pasay councilor who was caught in a viral video berating city health workers last week.

DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said they have conducted an investigation of Councilor Moti Arceo.

Arceo was caught on video shouting and cursing at health workers who were testing city hall employees for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Malaya said the DILG asked Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano to look into the incident and impose disciplinary actions if necessary.

“The DILG will not tolerate any form of harassment against health workers,” Malaya said.

Arceo maintained that he did not harass the health workers, saying he only told them not to use the session hall for the COVID-19 testing.

Malaya said this is the first case of a local official harassing health workers reported to the DILG.

Local government units have been ordered by the DILG to protect health workers against all forms of discrimination.

The governments of Quezon City, Manila, Muntinlupa and Pasig have passed ordinances banning discrimination against medical frontliners and other health workers.