Village chief hunted over cockfighting

MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for a barangay captain who allegedly organized an illegal cockfight in Balamban, Cebu on Friday.

Wilfredo Alvarado of Barangay Lamesa managed to escaped during the raid on the cockfighting arena that resulted in the arrest of five persons, according to Philippine National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

The suspects were identified as Jeronio Banate, 49; Jovanie Basillote, 27; Judito Dumdum, 35; Ruben Gabutin, 56, and Teodoro Madarang, 61.

The suspects yielded two fighting cocks, gambling paraphernalia and P3,420 cash.

The government prohibits all forms of gambling during the enhanced community quarantine.