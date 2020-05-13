Authorities arrest worker offering P100 million for Duterte's slay

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities arrested a construction worker in Aklan on Tuesday over his social media post offering a P100-million reward to anyone who could kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

Malay Police Station wrote on its Facebook page that its operatives arrested Ronald Quiboyen, who was identified in media reports as a construction worker.

“Quiboyen was turned-over to [Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Aklan] and Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6 for appropriate filing of case,” it added.

Inaresto ng mga otoridad ang isang 40-anyos na construction worker sa Malay, Aklan matapos mag-post sa Facebook na magbibigay ng P100-M sa sinumang papatay kay Pres. Duterte.



????: Malay PS Masaligan pic.twitter.com/W6wv2RFHsZ — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) May 13, 2020

Included in the police station’s report is a screen capture of Quinoyen’s supposed post, saying he would “double” the P50 million reward for anyone who can kill Duterte.

This came following the National Bureau of Investigation’s arrest of 25-year-old public teacher Ronnel Mas who posted a tweet offering P50 million for killing the president.

Mas was brought to the NBI headquarters on Tuesday, and was subjected to inquest, which would determine whether there is probable cause to charge him in court.

He is facing complaints of Inciting to Sedition in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.

Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code states that inciting to sedition can be done through speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, cartoons, banners or other representations “that tend to disturb or obstruct any lawful officer in executing the functions of his office, or instigate others to cabal and meet together for unlawful purposes, or which suggest or incite rebellious conspiracies or riots, or which lead or tend to stir up the people against the lawful authorities or to disturb the peace of the community, the safety and order of the government, or who shall knowingly conceal such evil practices.”’

A video posted by The STAR showed the arrested teacher tearfully saying to “think carefully” before posting “especially if you have dreams in life.”

Mas has asked for forgiveness from Duterte for his post, but Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said “apology is not one of the grounds of extinguishing criminal liability.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5