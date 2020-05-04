COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Eleven New People's Army members have surrendered to local authorities and pledged allegiance to the government.
Philstar.com, file
11 NPA guerillas surrender in South Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 10:37am

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town in South Cotabato Sunday and together renounced their membership with the group in the presence of local officials.

Arnel Sabarillo, Hina Kim Belet, Bong Pendatun, John-John Agang, Marlon Yto, Edgar Permalino, Lemuel Magudinog, Ramil Bautista, Dionedes Alberto, Modesto Dading, and Abner Hinggilio, also turned in assorted firearms and components for improvised explosive devices.

They yielded to local officials and representatives from the Santo Niño municipal police station and the South Cotabato provincial police office.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday the 11 NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government after turning over their firearms during a simple surrender rite at Barangay Manuel Roxas in Santo Niño, South Cotabato.

Corpus said municipal and provincial officials helped in convincing the 11 rebels to the fold of law. 

Last Friday, the Communist Party of the Philippines said its guerillas have been directed to "transition from an active defense to an offensive posture" as the ceasefire with the government ended.

The Philippine government refused to extend the ceasefire, which was declared last March 16, after President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no more peace talks with the rebels. —with report from Artemio Dumlao

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 27, 2020 - 9:52pm

The government and National Democratic Front peace panels agree in the continuation of unilateral indefinite ceasefires, while noting issues and concerns, according to their joint statement after the third round of formal talks held in Rome.

The request of the communist side for government to grant amnesty to political prisoners will be studied. The government, however, committed to faclitate the release of three remaining NDFP consultants Eduardo Sarmiento, Emeterio Antalan and Leopoldo Caloza "through presidential clemency and other legal modes."

The parties agree to meet for the fourth round of talks in Oslo, Norway in April.

April 27, 2020 - 9:52pm

President Duterte says he is not ready for peace talks with communist rebels, citing reported attacks on soldiers conducting relief operations.

"There is no more peace talks to talk about. I am not and will never be ready for any round of talks," he says.

January 10, 2020 - 10:51am

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says communist rebels should no longer push for a Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms as part of peace talks.

"CASER is based on an obsolete framework and is no longer relevant since it is largely based on the pre-industrialization and pre-globalization era. It is a formula for the surrender of the national government’s integrity as well as the state’s sovereignty," Galvez says in a media statement.

December 29, 2019 - 10:34am

Local Peace Engagements, the government term for "localized" peace talks with individual communist rebel units, is a better way to end the 51-year-old insurgency, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process says.

"Through LPEs, the government is demonstrating its strong resolve and decisiveness to put an end to the local communist armed conflict by directly addressing the roots of the armed rebellion and involving all national and local government agencies together with key stakeholders - including the rebels themselves," OPAPP says.

December 5, 2019 - 7:32pm

President Duterte says he is sending Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the Netherlands to talk to Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison, The STAR's Alexis Romero reports.

Bello was head of the government panel when peace talks with communist rebels, represented in talks by the National Democratic Front, were ongoing.

March 25, 2019 - 8:22am

A spokesperson of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines has been arrested, the sixth since the government terminated peace talks in November 2017,  community newspaper Laguna Now reports.

Frank Fernandez, NDFP-Negros spokesperson, was reportedly arrested in Nagcarlan, Laguna early Sunday morning in a joint operation of the Army and police. The arrest was based on a court-issued warrant, Laguna Now also reports.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week said there will be no more talks with communist rebels through NDFP negotiatiors abroad. The government's peace panel was dissolved this month and will be replaced with a body that will coordinate "localized" peace talks with individual Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army units in the provinces.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UST Hospital lays off staff over financial losses to pandemic
17 hours ago
In a statement also carried by The Varsitarian, UST Hospital said it has implemented the non-renewal of fixed-term contracts...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-infected cops climb to 105
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The number of Philippine National Police personnel infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 reached over 100 as seven more...
Nation
fbfb
LRT, MRT to operate with limited passengers
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Major rail lines in Metro Manila will resume operations with limited passengers if the enhanced community quarantine is lifted...
Nation
fbfb
Manhunt for Abu Sayyaf supporter launched
By Roel Pareño | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Marine troopers and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are tracking down an alleged supporter of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group in Kalingalang Caluang, Sulu, officials said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Anti-communist shot dead
By Gilbert Bayoran | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
A leader of a group opposing the communist movement was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
PNP to intensify drug war after ECQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is gearing up for an intensified war on drugs after the enhanced community quarantine in Metro...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Tondo hard lockdown: 125 violators nabbed
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
At least 125 people were arrested for violating guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine as the Manila Police District...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Jinggoy arrested, released for quarantine breach
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada was arrested yesterday in San Juan for allegedly violating quarantine protocols after he distributed...
Nation
fbfb
COVID outbreak declared at Zamboanga jail
By Roel Pareño | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government has declared an outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 at the City Reformatory Center after the number of cases recorded in the facility rose to 48 on Saturday night, officials said...
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P2.5 million shabu seized in Quezon
By Michael Punongbayan | May 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Three drug suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation that resulted in the recovery of P2.5 million worth of shabu in Lucena, Quezon on Saturday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with