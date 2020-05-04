11 NPA guerillas surrender in South Cotabato

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town in South Cotabato Sunday and together renounced their membership with the group in the presence of local officials.

Arnel Sabarillo, Hina Kim Belet, Bong Pendatun, John-John Agang, Marlon Yto, Edgar Permalino, Lemuel Magudinog, Ramil Bautista, Dionedes Alberto, Modesto Dading, and Abner Hinggilio, also turned in assorted firearms and components for improvised explosive devices.

They yielded to local officials and representatives from the Santo Niño municipal police station and the South Cotabato provincial police office.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday the 11 NPAs have pledged allegiance to the government after turning over their firearms during a simple surrender rite at Barangay Manuel Roxas in Santo Niño, South Cotabato.

Corpus said municipal and provincial officials helped in convincing the 11 rebels to the fold of law.

Last Friday, the Communist Party of the Philippines said its guerillas have been directed to "transition from an active defense to an offensive posture" as the ceasefire with the government ended.

The Philippine government refused to extend the ceasefire, which was declared last March 16, after President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no more peace talks with the rebels. —with report from Artemio Dumlao