Residents stand on physical distancing markers painted on the road as they wait for their turn to enter the Zapote-Bacoor public market in Cavite yesterday. EDD GUMBAN
In 24-hour Cavite curfew, standing outside your house is prohibited
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 9:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday said that he and local government officials in the province have agreed to enforce a 24-hour quarantine from May 1 until May 15.

The curfew eyed will exempt only quarantine pass holders (until 6:00 p.m.), food handlers, bank employees, other financial services. relief operations, and other frontliners.

RELATED: What you need to know about curfews amid Luzon quarantine

Essential businesses are seen to remain open. These include food delivery and service (excluding restaurants), gas stations, and financial services.

"Enhanced anti-tambay (loitering) operations" are also planned, with Remulla saying that those discovered without a quarantine pass can be apprehended by the Philippine National Police.

RELATED: No more warning before arrest under 'tighter' ECQ as PNP leads contact tracing

"You are not allowed to stand in front of your house if you don't have a quarantine pass. You can stay in your yard, but if you are on the street, you can be reprimanded or arrested by the PNP," the governor posted on social media Tuesday, citing the directives of Polcie Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief.

RELATED: Alleged quarantine violation leads to altercation at gated Makati village

The governor said that violators will be "subject to sanctions based on municipal, city, and provincial ordinances."

The entire CALABARZON region is included in the enhanced community quarantine extension until mid-May.

