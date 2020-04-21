Ex-lawmaker faces raps for quarantine breach

COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Emmanuel Tupas, Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday condemned former Anakpawis congressman Ariel Casilao and six other members of the leftist group who were reportedly caught violating quarantine rules in Norzagaray, Bulacan on Sunday.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered the filing of criminal charges against the group.

DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the six leftists conducted unauthorized travel and attempted to organize a mass gathering.

The PNP said the group claimed they were on their way to distribute relief goods when they were arrested in Barangay Bigte.

Police said the group used the relief operation to cover its true intention, which was reportedly to conduct a propaganda against the government.

Casilao is also facing charges of usurpation of authority after he allegedly tried to intervene in the arrest.

More violators held

Four foreign students were among 13 persons arrested for violating quarantine rules in Dagupan, Pangasinan on Sunday.

Ethiopians Usman Abteleje Abokor and Mohamed Abdi Musse, and Somalians  Ahmed Abdulrahman Hamoud and Mohamed Sheikh Guned were reportedly caught loitering along De Venecia Highway at around 7:45 a.m.

Aside from the foreigners, nine Filipinos were also arrested in the area for committing the same offense.

The violators were reportedly not wearing masks.

In nearby Bayambang town, two barangay councilmen were arrested for bringing in three persons who are not residents of the village.

Rodrigo Ramos, 55, and Joel Lamsen, 49, both of Barangay Banaban, reportedly used a private vehicle to pick up the women in Rosales town.

The women, who were dropped off in the area by a vehicle they hired, contacted the barangay officials. – With Eva Visperas, Cesar Ramirez, Raymund Catindig

