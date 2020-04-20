COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This photo from the Ilocos Sur provincial government shows the province's capitol building.
Ilocos Sur provincial government website
Clashing quarantine guidelines cripple Ilocos Sur COVID-19 task force
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 1:48pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Ilocos Sur Inter-agency Task for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has been hobbled by Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson resigning as chief implementer of quarantine measures in the province.

The Ilocos Sur provincial government pulled out equipment from the local IATF operations center on April 16 and shut down the operations center at the Gregoria M. Rivera Memorial Provincial Library in Vigan City.
 
On April 15, Gov. Singson resigned as IATF chairperson after the Philippine National Police barred distressed Ilocos Sur residents from other places from passing through a checkpoint at Tagudin town despite guidelines issued by the provincial task force.

Displaced workers and about 40 students in Baguio City earlier sought assistance for their return to the province.  

The Ilocos Sur provincial IATF released guidelines for returning residents on April 13 that applied to displaced workers, stranded students, discharged patients and distressed overseas workers.

Those returning to the province would be subject to strict quarantine conditions and procedures like routine temperature checks at the border and showing proof of residence. They are also required to fill up a Health Declaration Form.

At the April 15 provincial IATF meeting, an irked Singson said that since the police have been deciding who can enter the checkpoints despite decisions from the provincial task force, they should head the task force.

But Police Col. Ismael Yu, OIC of the Ilocos Sur Provincial Police Office, has not taken over the provincial IATF.

Gov. Singson said returning Ilocos Sur residents were made to stay overnight at a holding place in Tagudin, which shares a border with La Union province. They were allowed entry into the province aboard their respective LGU vehicles only on the afternoon on April 15.

Police Capt. Omar David, Tagudin police chief, explained that confusion arose because of separate guidelines from the local and national governments.  

"When we received your [Governor Singson] directive, we had to ask. There was already an order from the [PNP] national headquarters on specific guidelines regarding authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and unauthorized persons outside residence (UPOR). The national IATF also issued a guideline that says all returning residents will no longer be allowed. That’s where we had a problem," he said in Filipino.

David, who referred the matter to his superiors at the PNP regional office, received a reply that "there should be an executive order" to allow provincial residents to return home. 

He added that their operations office also advised them to hold the implementation of the local guidelines. 

"The previous guidelines provided for the PNP indicated that only the national IATF should be followed, so we needed to ask clearance from higher-ups," he said.

Yu, who signed the provincial IATF ruling on the return of residents, acknowledged the confusion and lapses. According to him, his orders from higher command was to follow and implement the orders coming from the national IATF.

He said local police need confirmation from the PNP regional director before they can enforce implement guidelines issued by local task forces.

Gov. Singson stressed his responsibility to ensure the welfare of his constituents, including stranded individuals and those facing difficulties outside the province.

"As goveronr, I saw this as a way for them to come home, but you're barring them entry. So, what use is a governor's decision to help his constituents if you won't honor the guidelines that we issue?"

The governor said that he is ready to face jail time for his decision to let Ilocos Sur residents return home.

The Bayanihan Act, which grants the executive branch sweeping powers, allows the national government to take measures to ensure that local government units follow guidelines issued by the national government and the inter-agency task force crafting policy on the COVID-19 pandemic.

