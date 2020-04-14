LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Image shows a feet of a newborn baby.
Image by Rainer Maiores from Pixabay
10-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Batangas
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 12:14pm

LIPA CITY, Philippines — Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said Monday.

In a bulletin issued 4 p.m. Monday, Africa said the baby, city’s 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, was a resident of Barangay Tipakan. Her mother tested negative for COVID-19.

No further details were given as to the patient’s status.

Health authorities are conducting contact tracing for persons who possibly had history of exposure to the baby patient.

This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease. The said baby, however, tested positive for the virus after he died.

Lipa City now has 18 confirmed cases with three recoveries and five deaths. As of April 11, the city has 306 persons under monitoring and 38 persons under investigation.

There were 1,292 PUMs cleared of COVID19 after finishing the 14-day self-quarantine while 92 PUIs tested negative of the virus.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MMDA: Cars back on EDSA
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority noticed an unusual increase in the volume of vehicles passing through EDSA yesterday, as shown in closed-circuit television footage of the MMDA.
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan mayor wants barangay execs suspended over tupada
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan has asked the city council to impose a preventive suspension on a barangay captain and three...
Nation
fbfb
Cop in gas station heist shot dead
By Artemio Dumlao | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Unidentified assailants shot dead a police officer tagged in a gas station robbery in Cauayan City, Isabela on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Teacher held for quarantine breach
By Raymund Catindig | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
A 44-year-old public school teacher was arrested along with six others for allegedly violating the enhanced community quarantine in Lal-lo, Cagayan on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Reds take away relief goods from Davao residents
By Edith Regalado | April 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Suspected New People’s Army guerrillas reportedly took away relief goods given to residents of Baganga town in Davao Oriental over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
30 minutes ago
Marikina to begin COVID-19 testing sans DOH approval
By Ratziel San Juan | 30 minutes ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, citing the law, invoked local autonomy and said that they are willing...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Backhoe used to dig graves for COVID fatalities in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 13 hours ago
The city government of Zamboanga has started burying in graves dug up with the use of a backhoe bodies of people who died...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Zamora returns to work, hits back at Jinggoy
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The word war between San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and former senator Jinggoy Estrada continued to rage, with the mayor branding...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
Makati imposes mandatory quarantine, wearing of face masks
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The city government of Makati has started implementing mandatory quarantine of persons either confirmed or suspected to be...
Nation
fbfb
13 hours ago
DILG: Limit entry, exit points in public markets
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered that entry and exit points at public markets be limited to...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with