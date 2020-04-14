10-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Batangas

LIPA CITY, Philippines — Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said Monday.

In a bulletin issued 4 p.m. Monday, Africa said the baby, city’s 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, was a resident of Barangay Tipakan. Her mother tested negative for COVID-19.

No further details were given as to the patient’s status.

Health authorities are conducting contact tracing for persons who possibly had history of exposure to the baby patient.

This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease. The said baby, however, tested positive for the virus after he died.

Lipa City now has 18 confirmed cases with three recoveries and five deaths. As of April 11, the city has 306 persons under monitoring and 38 persons under investigation.

There were 1,292 PUMs cleared of COVID19 after finishing the 14-day self-quarantine while 92 PUIs tested negative of the virus.