Woman from Alitagtag is 58th COVID-19 case in Batangas

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — A 40-year-old woman from Alitagtag town tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, Mayor Edilberto Ponggos said.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID cases in Batangas province to 58, based on the latest official data from the DOH Center for Health Development Calabarzon issued Wednesday afternoon. Eight have died while eight others have recovered from the disease.

In his bulletin, Ponggos said that the latest patient has previous exposure to a COVID-19 patient, experienced symptoms on April 4 and tested positive for the virus yesterday. The patient and her family are now under strict community quarantine.

Province-wide, Lipa City has the most number of cases with 14, followed by Batangas City (13), Nasugbu (9), Tanauan City (7), Alitagtag (3), Bauan (2), while Sto. Tomas City and the municipalities of Calaca, Lian, Mabini, Padre Garcia, Lemery, Cuenca, Lobo and San Pascual had one case, each respectively.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Batangas has 1,883 persons under monitoring and 358 persons under investigation. At least 11,192 PUIs and PUMs have been cleared of the disease.

Earlier, in an April 2 meeting of the Batangas provincial inter-agency task force, Carlo Cabasag of the provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO) said that their office is currently conducting contract tracing of persons who possibly had exposure to the virus carriers due to the rising number of confirmed COVID cases in the province.

Most of the COVID positive patients contracted the virus from those who had "travel history outside of Batangas."

