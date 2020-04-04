LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Municipal police personnel in Lantawan, Basilan are helping oversee a makeshift COVID-19 quarantine facility in Sibakil Island, a former haven of the Abu Sayyaf.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Former Abu Sayyaf members help guard quarantine checkpoints
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 4:56pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Reforming former Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan are “silent frontliners” in a war against coronavirus by a government they fought so hard for years as misguided religious extremists.

Some of them, who are now volunteer community watchmen in barangays where they now thrive as farmers, are helping guard quarantine checkpoints in far-flung areas.

In Basilan’s largest town, Sumisip, a number of former Abu Sayyaf members who surrendered through the efforts of Gov. Jim Salliman and the lone congressional representative in the island province, the Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, are now helping barangay leaders monitor the condition of elderly neighbors and people afflicted with debilitating illnesses long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said Saturday there is an unfolding of how former Abu Sayyaf gunmen have become productive members of the local communities in Basilan as a result of the province-wide reconciliation effort of leaders dubbed Program Against Violent Extremism, or PAVE.

“It is touching to hear stories about how they have become part of the mainstream society helping the government fight an unseen enemy, the COVID-19,” Sobejana said.

Employees of the local government unit of Sumisip and the office of the provincial governor have been extending since last week relief services to remote areas without security problems, assisted by former Abu Sayyaf members who have returned to the fold of law.

Relief operations and the coronavirus containment efforts of local government units in other towns, including Al-Barka, once known as Basilan’s most hostile area, are supported by former Abu Sayyaf members too, according to members of the multi-sector provincial peace and order council.

Senior officials of the Basilan provincial police office said Saturday police units involved in relief operations of the Basilan provincial government and the office of the congressional representative in the province are enjoying security support from former Abu Sayyaf members.

WestMinCom officials said the now reforming former Abu Sayyaf bandits are beneficiaries of the domestic PAVE project.

Local officials, among them Sumisip Mayor Jul Adnan Hataman and Salliman, now in his second term as Basilan governor, said they are also grateful to units of the 101st Brigade under the WestMinCom and the municipal police offices for supporting their continuing anti-coronavirus campaign.

“We are not taking chances. We will do our best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease in Basilan. We are thanking the WestMinCom and the Basilan provincial police for helping out,” Salliman said.

2019 N-COV ABU SAYYAF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kadamay unfairly blamed for Sitio San Roque protest, group and supporters say
1 day ago
Protesters were reported to be calling for food aid, saying they did not get any from the local government.
Nation
fbfb
DILG directs Rizal town mayor to explain refusal of Muslim COVID-19 patients burial
2 days ago
The department said this is “a clear defiance of government guidelines on burial amid the public health emergency situation...
Nation
fbfb
Oceana: Commercial fishing boats seen in municipal waters as gov't preoccupied with COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a statement, Oceana called on national government agencies and local government units to intensify maritime patrols to...
Nation
fbfb
Discrimination vs COVID-19 patients, frontliners now illegal in Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The ordinance will likewise punish any public officer who refuses to give assistance to PUIs, PUMs and healthcare workers...
Nation
fbfb
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 5 days ago
Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
91-year-old woman is Lipa’s 3rd COVID-19 fatality
By Marlon Luistro | 4 hours ago
A 91-year-old woman from Barangay 7 here died of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Eric Africa said.
Nation
fbfb
9 hours ago
Joy Belmonte says sorry for social media activity, health kits with her name
9 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte apologized on Friday for losing her composure on social media and for distributing health kits...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Ambulance driver shot over suspicion of ferrying COVID-19 patients
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The hospital said that the incident has been reported to the Candelaria Police Station. It demanded that justice be given...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Boy, 7, tests positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
A seven-year-old boy tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to seven in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
BARMM government reports stable prices amid COVID-19 quarantine
By John Unson | 2 days ago
"By and large, the business sector in BARMM is cooperating with our efforts to lighten the situation of residents whose means...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with