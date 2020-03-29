Zamboanga City COVID-19 patient recovering

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The first and so far only case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zamboanga City is recovering, the chief of the city's health office said.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite said the 29-year-old COVID-19 patient, identified locally as 'ZP-01' has shown improvement two weeks into quarantine.

Related Stories Zamboanga City locks down barangay where COVID-19 case lives

"Our index case is doing okay, he’s doing better, he is on the phase of recovery," Miravite said.

ZP-01 will still need to complete 21 days of monitoring.

As of March 27, the local Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 reported the Persons Under Investigation has slowly climbed to 39. At least 17 PUIs have already tested negative while 22 others are waiting for test results.

The continuous tracking and monitoring at the city's boundary of those who have traveled from areas known to have COVID-19 cases also triggered the increase of the Persons Under Monitoring to 1,703. Of that number, 546 have already been cleared after completing a 14-day quarantine.

“Our PUMs are increasing because we are tracking those who have history of travel from all points of entry. But we have cleared also big numbers from 1,703 PUMs at least 546 are already cleared, they are well they don’t have symptoms,” Miravite said.

However, Miravite continued to appeal to those who have been cleared to continue the staying at home and observed strictly the social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. — THE STAR/Roel Pareño