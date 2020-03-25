LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Physician Daniel Moreno (center), who was held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group for 50 days in the jungle, is being led by security forces after he was rescued Tuesday night by the authorities in the hinterland of Indanan town, Sulu.
Photo courtesy of CIDG-9 Field office unit
Doctor rescued after being held captive by Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 4:35pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A local doctor, who was held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group for 50 days in the jungle, was rescued Tuesday night by the government security forces in the hinterland of Indanan town, Sulu.

The police and military authorities said physician Daniel Moreno was rescued in the vicinity of Barangay Bangalan about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday following brief firefight against the Abu Sayyaf group.

The troops from 112th Military Intelligence Company of the 11th Military Intelligence Battalion (MIB) led by Capt. Albert Peralta were on tracking operation in support of the lockdown when police and military forces encountered the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan, together with the captive doctor.

A firefight lasted for five minutes, sending the Abu Sayyaf captors to scamper while Moreno managed to run for freedom.

The captive was safely recovered as the Abu Sayyaf members escaped while being pursued by the troops.

There were reports the recovery of the victim was a result of the coordination effort conducted by the members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). But authorities could not immediately ascertain the information.

The victim was immediately brought by the 1102nd Brigade to the Military Station Hospital inside Camp Gen. Teodulfo Bautista based in Barangay Bus-bus, Jolo for medical check-up where he was described to be in good condition.

It will be recalled that Moreno was abducted last February 4 inside his clinic in the downtown of Jolo. Military alleged that the doctor was taken by the bandits to help treat Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan who is suffering from tuberculosis.

The Abu Sayyaf group is holding five Indonesian fishing crew members who were seized last January 17 in the vicinity of Lahad Datu, Sabah and brought captives in Sulu.

The Abu Sayyaf group directly negotiated with the employers and families of the victims in Malaysia, allegedly demanding ransom in Ringgit which amounted to about P30 million, according to the military. 

Recommended
