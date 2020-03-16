LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Quakes rock Davao Sur, Eastern Samar
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2020 - 12:00am

SAMAR, Philippines — Earthquakes of magnitudes-3.8 and 4 rocked Davao del Sur and Eastern Samar, respectively, yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The temblor in Davao del Sur occurred at 7:20 a.m., with its epicenter located seven kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Kidapawan City.

 Meanwhile, the quake in Eastern Samar occurred at 6:18 a.m. and was located 88 km southeast of Guiuan. 

The quakes were not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

 

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
16 hours ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
State of calamity eyed in Pampanga over COVID-19
By Ding Cervantes | 1 day ago
A state of calamity may be declared in Pampanga, where there are three cases, including a fatality, due to of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories for Metro Manila lockdown
10 hours ago
Here are the road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of NC...
Nation
fbfb
Zamboanga City closes borders vs COVID-19
By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
"It’s not community quarantine, it’s not lockdown, it’s suspension of travel to Zamboanga," Mayor Salazar...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 threat
1 day ago
Several malls in Metro Manila have adjusted their operating hours after announcement that the country's capital will...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Go aids Butuan fire victims
1 hour ago
ollowing strict protocols and precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Sen. Christopher...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
More cities in Metro Manila under state of calamity
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
With 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 , San Juan City was placed under a state of calamity yesterday to prevent...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Belmonte wants public safety hours as COVID cases climb
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government will implement “public safety hours” to limit the movement of its residents in line...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Isko tests negative for COVID
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who had traveled to London, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
SBMA restricts entry at Freeport over COVID
By Bebot Sison Jr. | 1 hour ago
Entry to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is restricted starting today to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 , authorities...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with