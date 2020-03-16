Quakes rock Davao Sur, Eastern Samar

SAMAR, Philippines — Earthquakes of magnitudes-3.8 and 4 rocked Davao del Sur and Eastern Samar, respectively, yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The temblor in Davao del Sur occurred at 7:20 a.m., with its epicenter located seven kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town. It was felt at Intensity 2 in Kidapawan City.

Meanwhile, the quake in Eastern Samar occurred at 6:18 a.m. and was located 88 km southeast of Guiuan.

The quakes were not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.