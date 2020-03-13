Isabela City still coronavirus-free after return of repatriated Diamond Princess passenger

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The local government of Isabela City in Basilan said it is still coronavirus-free after a resident who was one of the passengers of Diamond Princess managed to return home in the city.

“Isabela City is free from COVID-19,” Mayor Satti Djala Turabin-Hataman said in a statement.

The coronavirus-stricken ship was held off Japan last month from which more than 700 people tested positive and six died.

Hataman said the repatriate has been cleared when he disembarked from Diamond Princess cruise ship last February 12 in Japan and proceeded directly to Public Tamioka General Hospital to undergo quarantine for 18 days.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Isabela City surveillance team, the subject went through two testings for COVID-19 which turned out to be negative.

The repatriate still undergone a three-day quarantine in a hotel room before he was allowed to fly to the Philippines last March 3. The repartriate met with personnel of the Department of Health and the Bureau of Quarantine at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Since the repatriate was cleared from COVID-19, he was allowed to fly home. He arrived in Isabela City last March 4.

Even if there was no restriction, the repatriate still had himself quarantined for 21 days in his home in Isabela City.

Hataman said continuous surveillance is being conducted for almost a month since he disembarked from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship.

Meanwhile, a memorandum was issued to employees of the city government, suspending flag ceremonies or retreats and advising them to avoid crowd and travel to areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Hataman said inbound tourists, guests and visitors are required to fill up health declaration form through the Tourism Office, which will be collected by guides and surrendered to the office as instructed by the joint measures of the DOH and Department of Tourism.

The city government also gave advisory to all hotels and resorts, requiring them to monitor temperature of guests, provide alcohol and hand sanitizer, among others.

Hataman assured that there is enough food supply. Shipping companies operating in the city are required to disinfect their vessels while the Philippine Port Authority is directed to strictly impose the completion of passenger manifest.

“There will be upcoming measures as we intensify our offensive [plan] against this virus. As we appeal to all people of Isabela City to do their part in keeping our city, our families and neighbors safe and healthy. We can do this in a calm, responsible way,” Hataman said.