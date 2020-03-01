NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Dizon was killed in Makilala, North Cotabato in July 2019 while driving home from hosting his program.
97.5 Brigada News FM-Kidapawan Facebook page
Warrant out for alleged mastermind in killing of Kidapawan City broadcaster
John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 12:43pm

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Authorities have been ordered to arrest a man allegedly behind the fatal ambush on a Kidapawan City radio commentator last July.

Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, alias Bong Encarnacion, is now subject of an arrest warrant issued by Kidapawan City RTC Branch 61 Judge Henelinda Molina-Diaz on January 15. Copies of the order were only made public on Saturday.

Tabusares allegedly masterminded the July 10, 2019 ambush on Brigada FM commentator Eduardo Dizon, who was critical of the KAPA Community Ministry International in his commentaries.

Tabusares was one of three suspects earlier charged in the murder of Dizon. He appealed for a review of the case filed against him, causing the suspension of the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

The court then ordered the arrest only of his two alleged cohorts, Junell Jane Andagkit Poten and Sotelo Jacolbe, Jr.

It was officials of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security that led the relatives of Dizon in filing criminal cases against Tabusares, Poten and Jacolbe after PTFoMS and probers from Police Regional Office-12 investigated the incident.

Tabusares, then a blocktimer endorser of KAPA and coordinator for its money market operation in Kidapawan City, threatened to have Dizon killed on his radio program weeks before the incident.

Relatives and members of the media community in central Mindanao said Dizon may have been killed for his commentaries on the KAPA scheme that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered shut down in June 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Bureau of Investigation have filed complaints against KAPA's officials over the investment scheme.

The NBI pointed out that an ordinary business would not be able to pay investors a monthly 30-percent return on investment and survive. 

Witnesses have tagged Tabusares as having planned the ambush on Dizon. The plan was allegedly hatched in a meeting several days before the victim was killed by gunmen while on his way home from his nighttime radio program.

Sources from PRO-12 said Sunday that personnel of the Kidapawan City police and the North Cotabato provincial police office are now trying to locate Tabusares to serve him the warrant for his arrest.

EDUARDO DIZON MEDIA KILLINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese couple shot in Makati restaurant
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A Chinese couple were shot by their three dinner companions in an upscale restaurant in Makati City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Army exec nabbed for extortion from soldier-applicants
By John Unson | 22 hours ago
A senior Army official fell in a police entrapment Friday after  allegedly extorting P100,000 “grease money”...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH begins 180-day Roxas Boulevard rehab
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) advised motorists on Friday to brace for heavy traffic as it started repairing...
Nation
fbfb
Traffic officer gunned down
By Gerry Lee Goritt | March 1, 2020 - 12:00am
An officer of this city’s road and traffic administration was shot dead during a clearing operation in Barangay Puerto on Friday night.
Nation
fbfb
Government urged: Stop cleared reclamation projects
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 1, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte’s directive to stop reclamation activities in Manila Bay should cover projects that have already received clearances, such as the proposed airports in Cavite and Bulacan, advocates and experts...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
4 cops die as truck falls off cliff
By Jennifer Rendon | 14 hours ago
Four police officers died when their truck fell into a ravine in Alimodian, Iloilo yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Lawyer killed in office
By Raymund Catindig | 14 hours ago
A lawyer was shot dead in his office by a suspected contract killer in Talavera, Nueva Ecija on Friday night.
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Parañaque fire leaves 200 families homeless
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
At least 200 families lost their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Parañaque City Friday night.
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Killer tailed BuCor official from Bilibid, CCTV video shows
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The still unidentified man who killed a Bureau of Corrections official earlier this month followed him from the time he left...
Nation
fbfb
3 Reds slain in Bukidnon, Negros clashes
By Edith Regalado | March 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Three suspected New People’s Army rebels, including a ranking leader, were killed in separate encounters in Bukidnon and Negros Occidental on Friday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with