Army exec nabbed for extortion from soldier-applicants

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A senior Army official fell in a police entrapment Friday after allegedly extorting P100,000 “grease money” from a number of applicants for enlistment into the 6th Infantry Division.

Lt. Col. Samsudin Pulua, executive officer of the Army’s 6th Civil-Military Operations Battalion under 6th ID, is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

He was arrested on Friday in his residence in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat by CIDG-BAR agents led by Lt. Col. James Gulmatico.

The sting that resulted in his arrest was laid by Gulmatico and his subordinates with the help of the Maguindanao provincial police, after applicants for enlistment into the Philippine Army via 6th ID complained of his extortion activity in exchange for their admission as candidate-soldiers.

The 6th ID, the Army’s largest contingent in central Mindanao, has a training school in Barangay Semba, not too distant from the house of the now detained Pulua.

Major Gen. Diosadado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, ordered on Saturday an administrative inquiry on Pulua’s case.

Carreon said the 6th ID does not tolerate any misbehavior of any enlisted member or officer in any of its component-unit.