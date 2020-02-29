NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
In this undated photo, a Filipino soldier looks over Casiguran Port in Aurora province, the jump-off point going to Benham Rise or Philippine Rise.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File
Army exec nabbed for extortion from soldier-applicants
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 3:24pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A senior Army official fell in a police entrapment Friday after allegedly extorting P100,000 “grease money” from a number of applicants for enlistment into the 6th Infantry Division.

Lt. Col. Samsudin Pulua, executive officer of the Army’s 6th Civil-Military Operations Battalion under 6th ID, is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

He was arrested on Friday in his residence in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat by CIDG-BAR agents led by Lt. Col. James Gulmatico.

The sting that resulted in his arrest was laid by Gulmatico and his subordinates with the help of the Maguindanao provincial police, after applicants for enlistment into the Philippine Army via 6th ID complained of his extortion activity in exchange for their admission as candidate-soldiers.

The 6th ID, the Army’s largest contingent in central Mindanao, has a training school in Barangay Semba, not too distant from the house of the now detained Pulua.

Major Gen. Diosadado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, ordered on Saturday an administrative inquiry on Pulua’s case.

Carreon said the 6th ID does not tolerate any misbehavior of any enlisted member or officer in any of its component-unit.

EXTORTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City opens condiment refilling station
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has opened its first condiment refilling station to help address plastic pollution.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City lifts halt order on MRT-7 station
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Mayor Joy Belmonte said she lifted the cease-and-desist order, issued on Feb. 18, after contractors presented a revised design...
Nation
fbfb
Gomez suspends export of Ormoc’s sand, gravel
1 day ago
Mayor Richard Gomez has suspended the exportation of this city’s sand and gravel due to damage it caused on local rivers...
Nation
fbfb
‘Comeleaks’ hacker acquitted
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A Manila court has dismissed the charges against a man who allegedly hacked and defaced the website of the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbfb
Bacolod CIDG chief held for extortion
By Gilbert Bayoran | February 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The head of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group here was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly extorting weekly protection money from KTV operators.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
31 students, driver hurt as jeepney plunges into ravine
By John Unson | 15 minutes ago
More than 30 students were hurt when an overloaded jeepney plunged into a 40-foot ravine in Barangay Olympog here Saturd...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
‘Peace bridge’ to rise in former Abu lair
By John Unson | 16 hours ago
The provincial government of Basilan is constructing a bridge connecting a former hideout of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf to...
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Chinese couple shot in Makati restaurant
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A Chinese couple were shot by their three dinner companions in an upscale restaurant in Makati City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Ex-soldier nabbed for gunrunning
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
A former military man, allegedly a member of a large-scale gunrunning syndicate catering to politicians, was arrested in a...
Nation
fbfb
Senate OKs bill expanding legal aid fund for OFWs
February 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Voting 21-0, the Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for migrant workers and overseas Filipinos in distress.
16 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with