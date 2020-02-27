430 North Cotabato barangays drug-free

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – At least 430 of the more than 500 barangays in North Cotabato have been declared drug-free by an inter-agency oversight committee led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The committee is composed of representatives from the regional police office, local government units and health departments.

PDEA regional director Naravy Duquiatan said the committee aims to declare the remaining 107 barangays drug-free within the year.

Records showed that 436 of 543 barangays in the province were cleared of drugs in recent weeks.

“We attribute this achievement to the governor and to the city and municipal mayors,” Duquiatan said.

Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the interagency, multi-sector provincial peace and order council, said the provincial government, city and town mayors as well as barangay officials would work together until the remaining barangays are cleared of drugs.

More than 50 major drug suppliers have been arrested in separate police operations conducted in the province since May last year.

Duquiatan said the PDEA regional office is doing its best to address the drug issues in the villages.